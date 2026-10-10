The Armenian, born in 1989: "I can't promise anything, because I have reached an age at which you shouldn't make big long-term plans. You have to take it day by day, thinking about the next day. Because it isn't easy to recover, it isn't easy to set yourself goals and it isn't easy to train like your 22-year-old team-mates do. I try to do everything in the best way possible. But I can't promise how much longer I will keep playing".



