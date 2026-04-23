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Ryan Tolmich

Inter Miami player ratings vs Real Salt Lake: Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez show their quality to help Herons escape with win

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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF
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For much of Wednesday night, it looked like Inter Miami would drop points in Utah, but two of the club's biggest names stepped up with world-class finishes.

Real Salt Lake learned a harsh lesson on Wednesday night: there are nights when you can do almost everything right against Inter Miami but, on some of those nights, it simply won't matter. Sometimes, starpower simply takes over.

That's what happened in Utah on Wednesday night as Inter Miami escaped with a 2-0 win. You wouldn't know it by the scoreline, but escaped is the right way to describe it. For large stretches, Inter Miami were up against it and being run ragged by Diego Luna and Zavier Gozo. They survived those moments and then, with time winding down, took advantage of their own.

The first moment came from out of nowhere. It came in the 82nd minute, and it came from the foot of Miami's midfield star, Rodrigo De Paul, who, to that point, had been struggling. Then, with his missile of a shot from outside the box, the Argentine turned the game on its head, giving the Herons a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Luis Suarez came off the bench to add another, though, just in case. For as pretty as De Paul's long-range goal was, Suarez's might have been even prettier. His fantastic volley came just two minutes after De Paul's opener, sealing three points that, for a while, looked unlikely.

For RSL, this will feel like a missed opportunity. For Miami, it'll feel like another one of those nights where pure quality makes all the difference.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from America First Stadium...

  • New York City FC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (6/10):

    Was booed throughout by the home crowd. At one point, Messi seemed frustrated with St. Clair's distribution, which wasn't great. Made a few saves to keep the clean sheet.

    Noah Allen (5/10):

    A rough night defending Gozo, who did just about whatever he wanted down Allen's side of the field.

    Micael (7/10):

    Outside of one mini scrap with Luna, the defender was so composed, particularly when RSL got loose on the break.

    Maxi Falcon (7/10):

    Threw his body around just the right amount. The center back was physical as he could be, but somehow avoided any trouble.

    Gonzalo Lujan (7/10):

    Not nearly as noticeable as the other two center backs, but that was largely because he wasn't nearly as chaotic.

    Facundo Mura (6/10):

    His side wasn't nearly as rough as Allen's, but RSL had plenty of joy over there, too.

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    Midfield

    Rodrigo De Paul (7/10):

    Far, far too sloppy on both sides of the ball, but was picture-perfect on the game-winner. An incredible shot from a high-quality player, who never put his head down before burying his all-important stunner.

    Telasco Segovia (6/10):

    Picked up a costly yellow card, one which earned him a suspension for this weekend. Wasn't particularly clean on the ball and, while he was technically credited with the assist on De Paul's goal, that was all done by the Argentine.


  • Attack

    Tadeo Allende (5/10):

    Looked lively in the first few minutes, but barely had a touch after that.

    German Berterame (5/10):

    Did some good work with Suarez to get an assist. When it was his time, though, he basically painted around the goal with his shots rather than putting them on frame. He can't be this wasteful.

    Lionel Messi (6/10):

    A few dangerous moments, but no magical ones where he takes over a game. Given how those around him played, Miami desperately needed one of those moments. They'll be thankful that two of Messi's longtime running mates were able to find them on a night where he wasn't quite at his best.

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    Subs & Manager

    Ian Fray (6/10):

    With Luna and Gozo running wild, Miami needed a bit more stability, and Fray provided it.

    Luis Suarez (9/10):

    Vintage Pistolero. Absolutely incredible finish from the Uruguayan veteran, who turned back the clock to seal the win.

    Guillermo Hoyos (7/10):

    You can see the vision tactically. Hoyos is clearly looking for Miami to have more control defensively while letting his stars do the rest. That'll work on many nights, and it did in this one, too.

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