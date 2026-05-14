Inter Miami player ratings vs FC Cincinnati: Lionel Messi can’t be stopped as Herons rally behind hat-trick hero

There are certain fights you just don’t pick. In MLS, one of them is becoming obvious: don’t get dragged into a back-and-forth shootout with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

When goals are scored, Inter Miami are generally the ones who come out on top, and they did again on Wednesday in an eight-goal thriller with FC Cincinnati. Behind three Messi goals and an assist for good measure, Miami ran away as 5-3 winners on the road despite going down a goal twice throughout the night. In the end, despite their defensive mishaps, Miami's attack was simply too much. Again, you never want to go blow-for-blow with Messi and friends.

Messi struck the first blow in the first half when Matt Miazga's clearance went off him and in, but FC Cincinnati responded with two goals of their own, one from Kevin Denkey at the spot and one from Pavel Bucha on the back post. Another Messi goal leveled the match in the 55th minute, only for Cincinnati's star South American, Evander, to net a stunner to restore the lead. Messi then teed up Mateo Silvetti to level the game, watched German Berterame seize the lead on a Cincy mistake, and then sealed the three points with a goal of his own in the 89th minute to put the game out of reach.

This match, in many ways, was vintage Miami. It wasn't the new and improved version of the team, the one that was seeking and finding balance. No, this was the chaotic and beautiful free-scoring version of the Herons, the one that steps into any stadium in MLS with a plan to outscore the opposition, no matter how many they give up.

Winning like that isn't always sustainable, but Miami can do it better than most, and they did it again on Wednesday night.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from TQL Stadium...