The president of Inter, Beppe Marotta, spoke to Amazon Prime Video on the eve of the Champions League clash, the third match of the 2026/2027 League Phase. He discussed his prediction at the start of the season and Bastoni and Chivu's remarks about tempering enthusiasm after two defeats in two league matches.
Inter, Marotta: “We have the right to dream of the Champions League, but we’re missing the cherry on top. Even PSG lost their first few games last year...”
The Champions League dream
"We have a duty to give our all until the end, but we have the right to dream"
PSG also lost their first three last year
"From a statistical point of view, PSG won the Champions League last year, but they lost their first three matches of last year."
Defeats that sting
"Of course, two defeats hurt and we absolutely have to bounce back. It's a cycle that continues, and consistently taking part in the Champions League is a success."
That “blessed cherry on top” is missing
"Winning trophies, Serie A titles and other titles, and reaching two Champions League finals and one Europa League final is positive and was far from a foregone conclusion. That elusive cherry on top is still missing, but it’s not easy to put it there."
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