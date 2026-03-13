Inter: Manu Koné is a favourite of Chivu and Ausilio – a highly rated prospect, Roma’s bid and what’s being reported about his future

A recurring thought, an idea that continues to linger in the minds of Inter’s management: Manu Koné remains a target on Inter’s list

The upcoming transfer window for the Viale della Liberazione club will certainly be significant, particularly in midfield where Henrikh Mkhitaryan could leave the Nerazzurri at the end of his contract, Hakan Calhanoglu is constantly being courted by Galatasaray and Davide Frattesi’s future remains uncertain. Between expiring contracts and the need for a revamp, the Milanese side could give their midfield a makeover.

For these reasons too, the Giallorossi midfielder remains on sporting director Piero Ausilio’s radar ahead of a potential move in the future. But what is the current situation?