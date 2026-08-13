Inter, hat-trick of Englishmen: Curtis Jones after John Stones and Djed Spence? How the rule on non-EU players and those from the United Kingdom works after Brexit

Inter have long since put a very clear strategy in place in the transfer market. The Nerazzurri want to match the competitiveness and intensity of the Premier League by signing players from that league who fit their style of play.

Last year Akanji arrived from Manchester City, and in this transfer window alone Inter have signed John Stones (on a free transfer after leaving City), while Djed Spence from Tottenham will soon be announced too, after lengthy talks with Spurs over Romero. But the Nerazzurri do not want to stop there and are also trying to complete the signing of Curtis Jones from Liverpool. He would be the third Englishman in a single transfer window, but under the rules and after Brexit, is it really possible?



