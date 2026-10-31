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Samir Handanovic has seen plenty of derbies. During his long spell at Inter, first as their first-choice goalkeeper, then as a leader and captain, the Slovenian lived through historic moments of great success and periods of extraordinary difficulty. But Milan-Inter stands apart, and is harder still to describe from one end of the pitch.

Speaking to Repubblica, the former Inter youth-team coach recalled the derbies of his career, explained how goalkeepers experience them, reflected on Mike Maignan and Josep Martinez, and looked to the future.