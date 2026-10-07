Manuel Akanji, an Inter defender and Switzerland international, has made his aims for the season crystal clear: the 1995-born former Manchester City player wants the Champions League. "I’m not settling for winning only the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia like last year, I want to win everything. It would be nice to win the award for best defender in Serie A, but that doesn’t depend on me. What matters is always the team: I try to do my part," says the defender, who has made 50 appearances and scored 2 goals so far in the Nerazzurri shirt.
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Inter, for Akanji the target is the Champions League: “I’m not signing for the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia, I want everything”
On a back three or a back four: "I think I am capable of playing in both systems. Perhaps I have played more in a back four, the system we also use with the national team, and maybe I am more used to it. When I arrived at Inter, it was a bit difficult to adapt to a back three because it is a different system, but there is no problem. The objective must always be to win everything. We play in every competition to win, and we will try to do so."
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