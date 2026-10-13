Inter host Bruges on the second matchday of the 2026/2027 Champions League league phase. With the match already a turning point in the tournament for both teams, UEFA have appointed a six-person officiating team: Norwegian officials on the pitch, Spanish officials at VAR and Norwegian Rohit Saggi as referee. Calciomercato will cover the match's most contentious incidents live.
Inter-Club Brugge, the refereeing review: protests over both of Lautaro’s goals. Spileers risks a red card. Calhanoglu booked over the penalty, a goal disallowed
The full referee appointments
Saggi (NOR)
Olav Dale (NOR) - Haukasen (NOR)
Fourth official: Kringstad (NOR)
VAR: Del Cerro Grande (SPA)
AVAR: Soto Grado (SPA)
81st minute: Bastoni handball at the start of the move leading to Lautaro’s goal
Bruges protest furiously over Lautaro Martinez's goal to make it 2-3. Bastoni inadvertently controls the ball with his hand, starting Inter's counter-attack. Leko is booked for protesting from the bench.
57' Spileers risks a red card
The collision left Spileers worse off and forced him to be substituted, but the referee did not penalise a foul on Dimarco. The foul would have been on the penalty-area line. The Italian winger had moved the ball away in time before being brought down and falling onto the centre-back, who had already been booked. Had the referee given the foul, Spileers would have received a second yellow card and been sent off.
44' Bruges protest and VAR check Lautaro's goal
Lautaro makes it 1-1 late in the second half, getting in front of Mechele before the defender goes to ground and leaves the Argentinian free to shoot. Bruges protest, but a VAR check confirms the goal stands. Mechele is at fault for letting Lautaro get there first.
36' GOAL DISALLOWED
Lautaro Martinez beats Sommer with a header, but Inter's goal is ruled out for a marginal offside. The assistant referee flags it first, and VAR then confirms the decision.
30': Only a yellow card for Calhanoglu
Despite Calhanoglu's clear goalscoring opportunity, the referee shows no red card. The Turkish player tried to play the ball, so the referee downgrades the penalty offence and shows only a yellow card.
29' PENALTY FOR BRUGES
Inter get their defensive positioning wrong at their own corner, allowing Bruges a two-on-two counter-attack. Forbs takes on Calhanoglu all the way up the pitch, then runs at him in the box and forces the Turk to bring him down. Saggi awards the penalty on the pitch, and the replay makes it look clear-cut despite the Turkish midfielder's protests.
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