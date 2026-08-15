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Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter-Betis 0-0 LIVE: Calhanoglu goes close with a shot just wide of the post from 35 metres

Inter
Inter vs Real Betis
Real Betis
Club Friendlies
Serie A

Inter’s final pre-season friendly before the start of the season.

The new 2026/2027 season is fast approaching for Inter, with their opener against Monza now just seven days away. It takes place on Saturday 23 August at San Siro. To get ready, Inter take on Real Betis in Bari today from 7.30pm at the San Nicola in the last real friendly test of pre-season.

Ahead of the side set to start against the Brianzoli, Chivu is still tinkering with his XI. The main focus is not so much on Spence, announced only yesterday and unavailable, or Thuram (still not at his best READ HERE), but on the condition of players such as Stones and Lautaro, who start on the bench and have not featured at all so far.




  • Goals and key actions

    35' CHANCE - Calhanoglu wins the ball back high up on the right and fires a powerful angled shot that skims past Valles' right-hand post.


    14' CHANCE - Antony threatens Pepo Martinez this time. The winger cuts in from the right onto his left foot and drills a powerful shot from the edge of the box just wide of the near post. The goalkeeper tells off his team-mates for conceding too much space.


    8' Betis hit back through Fornals from the edge of the box, but Martinez gathers low.


    6' CHANCE -Bonny wastes Inter's first big chance. The Ivorian striker is first crucial in the high press that allows Pio Esposito to win the ball back, but then mistimes his header from Barella's cross and sends it incredibly high despite being unmarked.


    4' Play stops for a long spell while the Betis medical staff treat Hector Bellerin, who stays down on the edge of his own penalty area. He will be replaced in the ninth minute


    0' Kick-off at the San Nicola in Bari at 7.30pm

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  • Inter-Betis: official line-ups and the match sheet

    Inter-Betis 0-0


    Scorers: -


    INTER (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Bisseck, Bovio, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Carlos Augusto; Esposito, Bonny.
    Available: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stankovic, Stones, Sucic, Lautaro, Luis Henrique, Mkhitaryan, Akanji, Pavard, Dimarco, Iddrissou.
    Manager: Cristian Chivu.


    REAL BETIS (4-2-3-1): Valles; Bellerin (9' Ortiz), Bartra, Natan, Fran García; Facundo Bernal, Marc Roca; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Hernandez.
    Available: Manu Gonzalez, D. Llorente, Iker, Fidalgo, V. Gomez, Deossa, Isco, Junior Firpo, Pablo Garcia, Bouaré.
    Manager: Manuel Pellegrini.


    Referee: Mastrodomenico

    Bookings: -

    Sendings off: -

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