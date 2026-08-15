The new 2026/2027 season is fast approaching for Inter, with their opener against Monza now just seven days away. It takes place on Saturday 23 August at San Siro. To get ready, Inter take on Real Betis in Bari today from 7.30pm at the San Nicola in the last real friendly test of pre-season.
Ahead of the side set to start against the Brianzoli, Chivu is still tinkering with his XI. The main focus is not so much on Spence, announced only yesterday and unavailable, or Thuram (still not at his best READ HERE), but on the condition of players such as Stones and Lautaro, who start on the bench and have not featured at all so far.