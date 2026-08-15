35' CHANCE - Calhanoglu wins the ball back high up on the right and fires a powerful angled shot that skims past Valles' right-hand post.





14' CHANCE - Antony threatens Pepo Martinez this time. The winger cuts in from the right onto his left foot and drills a powerful shot from the edge of the box just wide of the near post. The goalkeeper tells off his team-mates for conceding too much space.





8' Betis hit back through Fornals from the edge of the box, but Martinez gathers low.





6' CHANCE -Bonny wastes Inter's first big chance. The Ivorian striker is first crucial in the high press that allows Pio Esposito to win the ball back, but then mistimes his header from Barella's cross and sends it incredibly high despite being unmarked.





4' Play stops for a long spell while the Betis medical staff treat Hector Bellerin, who stays down on the edge of his own penalty area. He will be replaced in the ninth minute





0' Kick-off at the San Nicola in Bari at 7.30pm