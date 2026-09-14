Inter have had a new look at executive level for a few weeks now, following the departure of Piero Ausilio after 28 years and the promotion of his former deputy, Dario Baccin, to the role of sporting director.

Speaking for the first time in his new position to both Dazn and Sky, the new head of Inter's sporting area discussed the club's next moves, his role and the contract renewals secured for Calhanoglu and Dimarco. As for their transfer strategy, a strong Italian core remains the priority, and they like Romano of Cagliari.