Generali has sought strong ties with the two clubs as a commercial partner, but the timing of the certification of the stadium's name mattered too. It wanted to avoid "interim names" or "future confusion". The stadium bears the name Generali Stadium from the outset, a point the two clubs also factored into the sponsorship contract worth 30 million in total (15 million each).
That makes the contract effectively Europe's most lucrative for stadium naming rights alone. Spotify's agreement with Barcelona covers more than just the Camp Nou, with the stadium portion worth 20 million per season. The same applies to Riyadh Air's deal with Atletico Madrid, whose stadium portion comes to around 15 million as part of a larger overall agreement.
At 13 million, Allianz's deal with Bayern is among the other agreements, alongside Emirates' deal with Arsenal at between 10 and 15 million. Dortmund receive 11 million for Signal Iduna Park, while Juventus receive between 8 and 10 million for the Allianz Stadium.
Globally, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles has a deal worth 31 million, though that also includes other partnerships with the Lakers and Kings in the NBA. The figure is 28 million for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and 22 million for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Those deals are at Generali's level, but all include additional agreements.