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CM Akanji Inter 16 9Getty Images
Simone Gervasio
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Inter, Akanji: “I hope I do not lose the titles won with Manchester City, who knows what else they will discover. You are still looking for things linked to Coronavirus...”

Serie A
Premier League
M. Akanji
Manchester City
Inter

The fallout from the investigation into the Manchester City scandal shows no sign of easing. Accused and found guilty on 114 charges, the English club have appealed and are now waiting for the outcome. The players who turned out for the Citizens over the years are waiting too, with some now facing the consequences of what happened at Pep Guardiola’s former club.


One of them is Inter defender and Switzerland captain Manuel Akanji. The 31-year-old won two English league titles, a Champions League and a string of other trophies during his time across the Channel from 2022 to 2025. After Switzerland’s 3-0 win over North Macedonia in Lucerne, journalists asked for his view on the case. Here is what the Swiss outlet Nau reported.


  • "I am still in contact with some players, but I know nothing more than you do. When I was there, they told us to keep calm, that they had everything under control, that nothing serious had happened. I trust the people responsible at Manchester City and I am convinced that is true. I hope I do not lose my titles. It would be a shame. But I only see everything on the news."


    Pressed on whether his titles were actually in danger, Akanji replied cryptically: "Who knows what else they will discover. You are still looking for things linked to the Coronavirus that happened five years ago", he said, referring to the journalists present and the cases of Embolo and Xhaka.

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Inter
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Parma Calcio 1913
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Premier League
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Liverpool
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Manchester City
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