The fallout from the investigation into the Manchester City scandal shows no sign of easing. Accused and found guilty on 114 charges, the English club have appealed and are now waiting for the outcome. The players who turned out for the Citizens over the years are waiting too, with some now facing the consequences of what happened at Pep Guardiola’s former club.





One of them is Inter defender and Switzerland captain Manuel Akanji. The 31-year-old won two English league titles, a Champions League and a string of other trophies during his time across the Channel from 2022 to 2025. After Switzerland’s 3-0 win over North Macedonia in Lucerne, journalists asked for his view on the case. Here is what the Swiss outlet Nau reported.



