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Grafica Oaktree Marotta Inter 2025 2026 2.1 deskCalciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter, 2026 accounts approved: profit of €22.7 million and revenue of €517 million despite the Champions flop. Second-best result ever

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Serie A

Another balance sheet closed in profit and record revenues. Inter have closed a historic financial year.

Inter have approved the draft financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2026 and the results point to a positive trend, above all with revenues soaring to levels rarely seen in the club's history.

The statement published by the Nerazzurri club reports a profit of €22.7 million. That follows last season's profit, making it two in a row, driven above all by record revenues. Net assets are also back in positive territory.

Today’s result is very important because it comes after a record-breaking season for sporting results in Italy, with the Serie A title-Coppa Italia double, but an incredibly negative one in Europe compared with the previous season. Chivu were in fact knocked out in the play-offs against Bodo/Glimt, while Inzaghi reached the Champions League final the previous season, bringing record revenues, which were further boosted by income from the FIFA Club World Cup.


  • The statement point by point

    The Board of Directors of F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. approved the draft financial statements for the 2025/26 fiscal year at today's meeting at the Club's headquarters. The Shareholders' Meeting of F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. will review and approve the results by mid-October.

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  • Record revenues

    The income statement for the 2025/26 season shows revenue of €518 million, the second-best result in the Club's history behind last season's record (€567 million), driven by the exceptional income generated by participation in the FIFA Club World Cup and reaching the UEFA Champions League final.

  • Useful for 22.7 million

    The draft financial statements are in the black with a net profit of €22.7 million. The club achieved that through stable turnover and a cut in production costs of around €20 million, equal to 4%.

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  • Investment in infrastructure

    As for the Group's financial charges, during the fiscal year in question they fell by around 50%, equal to €19 million, after the refinancing operation completed at the end of last year. The new financing carries a lower cost of capital than the previous one.

    Meanwhile, the Club has launched a substantial investment plan for infrastructure development at the Inter Training Center in Appiano Gentile and the Konami Women & Talent Center in Interello.

  • Inter have strengthened manager Cristian Chivu's squad in the summer transfer window, adding new international talents to complement an established group. Chivu is now in his second season in charge as Inter prepare for a ninth straight Champions League campaign and a Serie A title defence.

    Before the start of the 2026/27 season, the club also signed a new partnership with BBVA, a leading bank in its sector that stands out in Italy for its innovative fully digital offering. BBVA are Inter's Official Sleeve Partner and Official Banking Partner, as well as Front Jersey Partner for all youth teams from Under-18 level down.

    Driven by determination, ambition and a competitive spirit, the club will compete on all fronts in Italy and Europe while continuing its path of growth and consolidation off the pitch.

  • Cost-cutting, matchday, merchandising and player trading are on the rise

    Commercial revenue rose by 7%, driven mainly by growth in merchandising revenue and backed by the new business model introduced with partner Fanatics.

    Matchday revenue also increased, based on the average per event.

    Player trading revenue increased by €11 million, along with an €8 million drop in amortisation and impairment of players’ multi-year registration rights.

    Across the fiscal year, the trend brought the Group’s net equity back into positive territory at €10.4 million, from a negative position of €12 million at the close of the 2024/25 financial statements.


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