"Incomprehensible": Club legend criticises the omission of the BVB star from Julian Nagelsmann's DFB squad

"The striker has played exceptionally well in recent weeks and has made the difference for Borussia Dortmund. I would have liked Maxi to be included," said the club legend on Sky, adding: "I just can't understand it."

Beier has indeed been in impressive form for several weeks. The 23-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists in his last twelve Bundesliga matches. He also shone as a goalscorer in the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Atalanta Bergamo (2-0).

Thus, despite fluctuating performances in the first half of the season, Beier’s tally for the current campaign is certainly impressive. Across 36 competitive matches, he has contributed to 16 goals (nine goals, seven assists).