Inacio Miguel hails Kaizer Chiefs newcomer Thabo Moloisane, who had an impressive debut against Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘That’s the kind of player I like’
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High praise for the new recruit
Inacio Miguel has delivered a ringing endorsement of Thabo Moloisane, suggesting that the former Stellenbosch star is exactly what the Glamour Boys need to bolster their defensive ranks.
"Regarding Thabo, you can see that he’s a player who’s very committed to the team,” Miguel stated enthusiastically, as per FARPost.
"That’s the kind of player I like. I’m happy with the signing of Thabo.
"He’s someone who will give us something during this season."
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Successful debut at FNB Stadium
Despite arriving with a significant reputation and over 100 top-flight appearances from his time in the Cape Winelands, Moloisane was forced to remain patient during the opening stages of the new season.
He watched from the sidelines during Chiefs’ first three official matches of the campaign, but his opportunity finally arrived on Saturday when he was handed a starting berth for the massive 1-1 draw against reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.
The Bafana Bafana international certainly justified the hype, playing the full 90 minutes and putting in a statistically impressive performance at the heart of the defence.
Moloisane recorded three clearances, two recoveries, and showcased his composure on the ball by completing 11 out of 12 accurate passes.
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Pedigree and experience at Naturena
Chiefs fans have every reason to be excited about Moloisane's arrival, given his track record of success at Stellies.
During his tenure there, he played a fundamental role in lifting the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup and helped the club secure consecutive runner-up finishes in the MTN8.
Miguel believes that this level of experience will be infectious within the dressing room, especially for the younger members of the squad who are trying to find their feet at a big club like Chiefs.
“I can see in him that he’s a player capable of helping us. Not only him; all the players have to step up, like Langelihle Phili [against Sekhukhune United].
"He just played his first game as a starter."
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Looking ahead for the Glamour Boys
As the Soweto giants look to build momentum, the partnership between established figures like Miguel and new additions like Moloisane will be vital.
The 27-year-old’s journey from being a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Stellenbosch to becoming a starter at FNB Stadium marks a significant step up in pressure, but early indications suggest he is more than capable of handling the weight of the famous gold and black jersey.
With Miguel’s public backing and a solid debut performance in the bag, the focus now shifts to how Da Cruz will manage his defensive resources for the remainder of the season.
If Moloisane continues to provide the commitment and quality that his teammates have already noted, the Naturena faithful might finally have found the stability they have craved in the backline for several years.
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