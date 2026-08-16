Inacio Miguel hails Kaizer Chiefs newcomer Thabo Moloisane, who had an impressive debut against Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘That’s the kind of player I like’

Inacio Miguel has delivered a ringing endorsement of Thabo Moloisane, suggesting that the former Stellenbosch star is exactly what the Glamour Boys need to bolster their defensive ranks.

"Regarding Thabo, you can see that he’s a player who’s very committed to the team,” Miguel stated enthusiastically, as per FARPost.

"That’s the kind of player I like. I’m happy with the signing of Thabo.

"He’s someone who will give us something during this season."



