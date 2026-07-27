Inacio Miguel believes Kaizer Chiefs have laid the foundation for chasing trophies with their Spanish camp - 'We will do our best to reward the fans'
- Kaizer Chiefs
The psychological test in Spain
Inacio Miguel has opened up on the intense nature of Kaizer Chiefs' pre-season preparations, suggesting that the benefits of their time in Europe go far beyond the score lines recorded on the pitch.
The Amakhosi recently concluded a 10-day stint in Spain, a move that followed their previous European excursion to the Netherlands in 2025.
Reflecting on the challenges faced abroad, the centre-back explained that the camp tested the players' resolve in various ways.
“Pre-season was hard," Miguel stated.
"We worked a lot, both physically and also psychologically, because we were away from our families and we were in an unfamiliar environment and very hot weather conditions, which we had to deal with.”
- Rangers
Tactical evolution under new leadership
During their Spanish tour, Kaizer Chiefs faced a variety of international opponents to sharpen their competitive edge.
They secured a 1-1 draw against Scottish giants Rangers FC and matched that result against Saudi Pro League side Al Khoolod.
The defender emphasised that the squad is prioritising the long-term vision over pre-season statistics.
He noted: “I understand and appreciate that our fans want us to win, but those games were more about preparation, so we were more focused on how we played than the results, our strategy and adapting to the ideas of our new coach.”
- Kaizer Chiefs
A gruelling five-front campaign
The stakes are high for the Glamour Boys this term as they look to improve on their third-place finish in the Betway Premiership.
The club faces a congested calendar, competing in the MTN8, Carling Knockout Cup, and the Nedbank Cup, alongside their league commitments.
Furthermore, the Soweto outfit will return to the continental stage in the CAF Confederation Cup, heightening the need for the physical conditioning they built during their time in the Spanish heat.
With five trophies up for grabs, the pressure to deliver a first league title since 2014-2015 is palpable among the Naturena faithful.
Miguel’s role as vice-captain will be crucial in managing the squad's motivation and maintaining consistency across multiple competitions.
“We are on a mission to achieve success this season, so we had to test ourselves in pre-season to see how we can reach our top level.
"It has put us in a strong position.”
- Backpage
Rewarding the Amakhosi faithful
Miguel is entering his third season with the club and has developed a deep connection with the supporters who have stood by the team during their recent barren spells.
The defender is determined to translate the hard work from pre-season into tangible success as a gift to the loyal fans.
Sending a message of gratitude and intent to the supporters, Miguel said: “This is my third season at the club, and the support has been truly amazing.
"The fans are so committed to the team.
"Even in the toughest times, they stand behind us, which is greatly appreciated by everyone of us players.”
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