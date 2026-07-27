Inacio Miguel believes Kaizer Chiefs have laid the foundation for chasing trophies with their Spanish camp - 'We will do our best to reward the fans'

Inacio Miguel has opened up on the intense nature of Kaizer Chiefs' pre-season preparations, suggesting that the benefits of their time in Europe go far beyond the score lines recorded on the pitch.

The Amakhosi recently concluded a 10-day stint in Spain, a move that followed their previous European excursion to the Netherlands in 2025.

Reflecting on the challenges faced abroad, the centre-back explained that the camp tested the players' resolve in various ways.

“Pre-season was hard," Miguel stated.

"We worked a lot, both physically and also psychologically, because we were away from our families and we were in an unfamiliar environment and very hot weather conditions, which we had to deal with.”



