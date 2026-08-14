Inacio Miguel applauds Dillon Sheppard’s contribution as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach – 'Sheppy is bringing a lot of good vibes and good energy'

Dillon Sheppard’s role as an assistant coach within the Kaizer Chiefs first team has received a major endorsement from one of the dressing room’s most influential figures.

Inacio Miguel has spoken out about the importance of 'Sheppy', who serves as a vital bridge between the players and a technical staff largely comprised of international experts.

As the solitary local coach in the primary technical setup, Sheppard’s familiarity with the Premier Soccer League and South African football culture has become an essential asset for the Soweto giants.

He is no stranger to Naturena, having been at the club since 2020 and experiencing several coaching changes along the way. He previously worked under the likes of Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter, Arthur Zwane and Cavin Johnson before being moved when Nasreddine Nabi assumed charge.



