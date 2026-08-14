Inacio Miguel applauds Dillon Sheppard’s contribution as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach – 'Sheppy is bringing a lot of good vibes and good energy'
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The local link in a foreign technical team
Dillon Sheppard’s role as an assistant coach within the Kaizer Chiefs first team has received a major endorsement from one of the dressing room’s most influential figures.
Inacio Miguel has spoken out about the importance of 'Sheppy', who serves as a vital bridge between the players and a technical staff largely comprised of international experts.
As the solitary local coach in the primary technical setup, Sheppard’s familiarity with the Premier Soccer League and South African football culture has become an essential asset for the Soweto giants.
He is no stranger to Naturena, having been at the club since 2020 and experiencing several coaching changes along the way. He previously worked under the likes of Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter, Arthur Zwane and Cavin Johnson before being moved when Nasreddine Nabi assumed charge.
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Miguel credits Sheppard for positive atmosphere
"I think without taking credit of the new players and the new energy that we have in the team, I think the important thing that happened this season was the fact that we have Sheppy with us," says Miguel, per KickOff.
The defender, who has quickly established himself as a leader within the Amakhosi ranks, feels that the board made a masterstroke by retaining Sheppard’s services.
Miguel further elaborated on why this specific appointment matters for a squad in transition.
"I have always said that it is very important to bring someone that understands the league, that understands the country.
"I think the fans don’t realise how important it is to have someone that comes from the DDC,” he added.
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Connecting the youth and the senior stars
The impact of Sheppard’s presence is reportedly visible in the way the younger players are expressing themselves on the pitch.
Miguel suggests that the 'good vibes' brought by the former midfielder have allowed the team to play with a sense of freedom that was missing in previous years.
"So, for me that was an important decision made by the board and the chairman who decided to bring Sheppy.
According to the Angolan international, the shift in momentum is palpable compared to the struggles of the last term.
He noted: "You can see with the young squad we have that the players play free, and I think that was one important thing which changed from last season to this season.
"I’m very happy with the fact that Sheppy is with us and is bringing a lot of good vibes and good energy.”
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Building for a successful season at Naturena
While the road ahead remains long for Chiefs as they look to return to the pinnacle of South African football, the mood within the camp is one of growing optimism.
Miguel believes the groundwork laid during the pre-season, bolstered by Sheppard's guidance, has set the foundation for a competitive run.
"Obviously, the camp [pre-season] was important to create that bond, that connection; you can see that we have a team that is very connected, compact, something that was lacking in the past few seasons."
He concluded his assessment with a confident outlook on the club's trajectory for the remainder of the season.
"I think we are in a good way. Obviously, it is a long journey but I’m pretty sure that we will achieve something beautiful this season," says Miguel.
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