José Mourinho aimed a broadside at the officials after Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat away to Atlético Madrid in the standout fixture of the Spanish league's seventh round.

Atlético won a second-half penalty and converted it for the opener, moments after Real defender Dean Huijsen saw red in the 52nd minute.

The Madrid Zone account on X carried the Portuguese's press conference comments, in which he said: "The fouls committed by Kang-in Lee and Romero against Valverde and Bellingham? It is clear that these two fouls deserved two red cards."

"The match was supposed to become 11 players against 9 players for 50 minutes, but instead it became 11 against 10 against us," he continued.

Video footage of the red cards denied to Atlético's players also came under Mourinho's scrutiny.

"I want to embrace my players, because they gave everything they had," Mourinho stressed. "Their performance in the first half was at the highest level, then things became difficult in the second half because of Huijsen's sending off."

The VAR came in for particular criticism. "Mr Trujillo, the video assistant referee, who did not call the referee over to review the red card situation involving Kang-in Lee, has a very strange history with Real Madrid," he noted.

"Just look at last season, in many matches against Real Madrid, and as for the poor referee Ortiz, it is clear he cannot handle the pressure in matches of this kind," he added.

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