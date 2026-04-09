Controversy surrounding Al-Ahli Jeddah’s clash with Al-Fayha continues to reverberate through the Saudi football scene, after two disputed penalty claims went unpunished.
The 1-1 draw in the 29th round of the Roshen Professional League left Al-Ahli on 66 points, edging them closer to conceding the title race.
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The controversy has ignited a wider debate in the Saudi football community, given the result’s potential to sway the title race as Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal duel in the decisive final rounds.