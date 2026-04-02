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In the presence of Ronaldo’s friend… a Brazilian presenter recalls the time Messi was humiliated!

L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
B. Krepski
Al Nassr FC
Inter Miami CF
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Pro League
Argentina
Portugal
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
US

The iconic chant is back

The iconic chant chanted by Saudi Arabia fans against Lionel Messi during their 2022 World Cup clash with Argentina has resurfaced, reigniting the atmosphere and evoking one of the most memorable upsets in World Cup history.

This chant has resurfaced as fans relive memories of that historic victory, in which the ‘Green Falcons’ managed to overcome the world champions in a match that will remain etched in the memories of football fans for the excitement it generated and the widespread reaction it sparked globally.

  • Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    Mocking Messi

    Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, who plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, appeared on the Brazilian channel ‘X Sports’ to discuss a number of issues, only to be asked a surprising question by the presenter about whether he could understand abusive chants or insults from the crowd.

    Bento said: “I don’t understand a word of Arabic, so even if I were insulted, I wouldn’t understand; I only know a few simple words.”

    Read also... Led by Ronaldo... Al-Nassr face losing four key players against Al-Najma

    The Brazilian presenter replied, saying: “I remember when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina; one of the most prominent chants was ‘Messi, we’ve broken his eye’, intended to insult the Argentine legend.”

    In response, Pinto smiled as if he recognised the chant, but did not comment on the Brazilian presenter’s remarks in any way.

    Bento has been playing for Al-Nassr alongside the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s eternal rival, since the start of the 2024–2025 season.

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  • An age-old conflict

    The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest and longest-running rivalries in the history of football, with the two stars having shared dominance on the world stage for many years, breaking records, and have taken turns winning individual awards, in a rare spectacle that has created an exceptional sense of anticipation and excitement among fans around the world.

    Read also... Félix: Ronaldo isn’t human... and Jesus gave me a golden opportunity

    Yet whilst this footballing battle raged on the pitch, the rivalry extended even further to the stands and social media, where each player’s supporters habitually belittled the other’s achievements in an attempt to prove their star’s right to the title of ‘the greatest of all time’, creating a constant state of controversy and division amongst the game’s fans.

    Although the language of statistics and achievements places both stars in an indisputable historical position, fanaticism remains strongly present, transforming this rivalry from a mere sporting contest into a widespread global phenomenon, where passion for football intertwines with loyalty and personal preference.

  • Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    A historic match

    The Saudi Arabian national team achieved one of the greatest victories in football history after beating Argentina 2–1 in their 2022 World Cup match, in a stunning upset that shook the world, particularly as Argentina were strong favourites to win the title.

    Although the ‘Green Falcons’ fell behind early on following a penalty scored by Lionel Messi, the Saudi team came back strongly in the second half, turning the tables within a few minutes through goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dossari, in one of the most thrilling moments in World Cup history.

    The Saudi team’s performance in that match was characterised by a fierce fighting spirit and great tactical discipline, enabling them to maintain their lead until the final whistle and secure a historic victory that will remain etched in the memory of fans as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

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