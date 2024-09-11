In demand: Kaizer Chiefs are interested in PSL & Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis - will Kaizer Motaung Jr break the bank for the Polokwane City man?

Kaizer Motaung Jr. has been put under pressure by fans to make a strong pursuit on Polokwane City's Oswin Appollis, but will he get his man?

Oswin Appollis' chance to move away from the PSL in this current transfer window might have gone up in smoke. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Algerian heavyweights MC Alger, who were ready to break the bank for the Polokwane City star's services.

However, it is not meant to be, as it appears, seeing that the Algerian transfer window is now closed. However, this does not mean he will be trapped at Rise and Shine, who might be looking to cash in on their promising budding talent as the local window is yet to shut down.

After his impressive performance in Bafana's 3-2 win over South Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where he netted a brace - Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be hot on Appollis' heels.

Sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. is said, on instruction from head coach Nasreddine Nabi, to be lining up a blockbuster offer for City, and the former SuperSport United attacker may soon call Naturena home. Here, GOAL looks at the advantages of joining Chiefs instead of staying in Polokwane.

