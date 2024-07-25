In a tight corner: Why Zakhele Lepasa should ask PSL heavyweights Orlando Pirates to release him

Here, GOAL looks at Lepasa's options and why it would be the right decision for him to walk away from the Buccaneers at the stage.

Tshegofatso Mabasa was the mainstay at Pirates as the striker, and that does not look like it will change after the former Moroka Swallows forward netted 15 goals to win the PSL Golden Boot last season.

This now puts the spanner in the works for Bucs head coach Jose Riveiro, who will have to manage his strike force.

While doing that, the Spaniard has to be fair to everyone, but at the same time, it is hard to drop your best-performing player in Mabasa.

Enter Zakhele Lepasa: The determined Bucs forward just could not get his groove after a fiery start to the previous campaign, and in Pirates' pre-season camp in Spain - he was a no-show.

'Zakes' could choose to stay at Pirates and fight for his place, but he would be better suited if he just faces the exit door. GOAL looks at what options Lepasa can explore.