'IIyes Mzoughi is known as a forklift driver in Libya! I don't trust him - Itumeleng Khune can improve Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen at Kaizer Chiefs, not this old man' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs are poised to announce new goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi who will work under incoming head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

This publication reported that the former Tunisia international shot-stopper has agreed to join the Glamour Boys on a two-year deal with an option to extend by another season.

However, some Amakhosi fans are confident that Itumeleng Khune can do better than the Mauritania national team goalkeeper mentor.

