The fans in Mzansi discuss where the attacker might fit if he opts to leave Stellies in the next couple of weeks.

Iqraam Rayners has enjoyed a good 2023/24 for both Stellenbosch and Bafana Bafana which has seen the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates being linked with his services.

Rayners scored 15 goals in the Premier Soccer League to emerge second - just one strike less than Tshegofatso Mabasa of Bucs.

South African fans have shared their opinion regarding the proposed move, and where the forward can fit.

Here are some of the reactions as sampled by GOAL.