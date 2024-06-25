'If Mokwena is good, let him take struggling Kaizer Chiefs! Pure favouritism, Titus deserved award & not Mofokeng but Maswanganyi is overhyped' - Fans

South Africans react to the PSL Awards Gala held on Sunday where top players were rewarded for their performance.

On June 23, top performers in the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League and other domestic competitions were crowned.

Among the top winners were Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena who won the Coach of the Year Award and Orlando Pirates' duo Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng was recognised as well after a successful campaign.

Bafafana Bafana captain and Masandawana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the overall best player owing to what he achieved last season.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans as compiled by GOAL.