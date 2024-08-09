'If it was Kaizer Chiefs bidding for Van Rooyen, Stellenbosch were going to reject offer! Orlando Pirates don't sign players on Facebook like Amakhosi' - Fans

The Sea Robbers look set to complete the signing of the 27-year-old Stellies defender.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are set to complete the signing of Stellebosch captain Deano van Rooyen to bolster their back line.

The Sea Robbers have been chasing the right-back for some time, and have now managed to get him after paying the required amount.

Bucs fans are happy with what their team is doing, but critics have capitalised on the opportunity to taunt Kaizer Chiefs who have not found it easy getting their targets.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!