Iconic former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba in need of support after battling illness - 'It's time for us to reciprocate during his moment of need'
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A heartfelt plea for a national legend
In a move that has highlighted the personal struggles of one of South Africa’s most recognisable coaching figures, Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile has made a public appeal on behalf of Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba.
The former national team coach has been dealing with serious health complications for an extended period.
The situation has been exacerbated by reported financial hurdles concerning the high costs of private medical treatment.
Maile visited the veteran coach at his home this week to assess his condition and offer governmental solidarity.
Despite the physical toll of his illnesses, the official noted that Mashaba remains remarkably resilient as he begins his journey toward recovery.
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Maile calls for corporate intervention
During his visit, the Gauteng MEC emphasized that the "Shakes" the public knows is still fighting hard.
"We felt that we should come visit coach Mashaba after learning that he was not well.
"Coach Mashaba is in high spirits and very positive and looking forward to fully recovering," Maile said in an official statement.
He further remarked on the coach's legendary toughness: "Those who know coach Mashaba will agree that he is generally a strong person and has demonstrated this throughout his career both as a player and coach."
The official appeal extends beyond mere well-wishes, as Maile confirmed that Mashaba's family has granted permission to seek wider assistance.
"Coach Mashaba has done a lot for our province and country and it's time for us to reciprocate during his moment of need.
"We therefore call on all corporates and the people of South Africa to help in any way possible to ensure that coach Mashaba receives support and recovers," Maile added.
A legacy of service to South African football
Mashaba’s impact on the local game spans decades, having overseen various iterations of the national team at both youth and senior levels.
His tenure was often marked by a fierce passion for local talent and a commitment to the development of the next generation of South African stars.
Maile pointed out that these contributions are etched into the history of the sport in the country and should not be forgotten in his time of vulnerability.
"The coach is eager to recover and continue making his contribution to the country," the politician stated, underlining Mashaba's desire to return to the footballing fold once his health stabilizes.
For now, the focus remains on securing the resources necessary for his treatment and ensuring that a man who gave so much to Bafana Bafana receives the care he deserves.
MEC Lebogang Maile's full statement