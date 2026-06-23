Iconic former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba in need of support after battling illness - 'It's time for us to reciprocate during his moment of need'

In a move that has highlighted the personal struggles of one of South Africa’s most recognisable coaching figures, Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile has made a public appeal on behalf of Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba.

The former national team coach has been dealing with serious health complications for an extended period.

The situation has been exacerbated by reported financial hurdles concerning the high costs of private medical treatment.

Maile visited the veteran coach at his home this week to assess his condition and offer governmental solidarity.

Despite the physical toll of his illnesses, the official noted that Mashaba remains remarkably resilient as he begins his journey toward recovery.