Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

"I will not be a substitute": behind the scenes of a secret meeting that ended the relationship between Al-Nassr and Al-Aqidi!

N. Alaqidi
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

A major shock

Nawaf Al-Aqidi's move from Al-Nassr to Al-Fateh was no ordinary transfer. It closed a long story of promises and waiting, ended by a decisive meeting that reshaped the future of the international goalkeeper.

 The management wanted renewal. His agents pushed to keep him. The player himself dug in. Then came the meeting with Australian coach Ange Postecoglou that wrote the final chapter of the relationship.

Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

  • Al Nassr v Al Qadsiah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A tripartite agreement that sealed the deal

    Al-Nassr, Al-Fateh and Nawaf Al-Aqidi have thrashed out a full agreement over the goalkeeper's summer switch to Al-Fateh, and it wasn't just about money.

    Saudi media figure Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel revealed the finer points of the deal. Al-Nassr banked a cash sum, plus right-back Saeed Baatiyah and goalkeeper Abdulhadi Al-Alwan. "The Global Club" also kept a percentage of Al-Aqidi's future sale value, ensuring they profit from any fresh move the player makes in the years ahead.

    That wraps up one of the trickiest sagas of the transfer market for Al-Nassr, who had feared losing the goalkeeper for nothing as he edged towards free agency.

    • Advertisement

  • From renewal to the decision to sell

    The irony is that relations between the two parties didn't start out tense. Quite the opposite. Both sides wanted the contract renewed, and the money was never the real sticking point.

    Behind the scenes, Prince Faisal bin Turki contacted Nawaf Al-Aqidi and his agent Mishaal Al-Safai, offering to cover any financial difference if Al-Nassr's proposal fell short. The aim was simple: keep the goalkeeper at the club.

    Time changed everything. The management's stance shifted, and talk turned to selling the player's contract for fear he would walk away for free within months. That prompted several Al-Nassr figures, chief among them Talal Al-Rashid, to step in and bridge the gap. Al-Rashid even persuaded the player's agent to fly out to the team's training camp in Portugal to wrap up the renewal.

  • Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A decisive meeting that changed everything

    The picture was already complete before the player's agent even reached the training camp. Al-Aqidi and coach Ange Postecoglou had settled it between themselves.

    Al-Aqidi asked his coach directly for his technical verdict on him. Postecoglou assured him he was an outstanding goalkeeper and an important part of the team, but the player wanted more. He demanded a clear answer on his future after years of promises that had come to nothing.

    Read also: From the summit to the bottom: Inzaghi drags Al-Hilal into the toughest gamble!

    Competition itself was never the problem. Al-Aqidi said he would happily sit on the bench behind a better goalkeeper, but he refused to become a second choice when the levels were so close, or even when the edge fell in his favour.

    Ange's response was blunt. He could offer no guarantees and planned to rotate between Al-Aqidi and Brazilian Bento before deciding on his first choice later.

    That answer settled nothing for Al-Aqidi. The meeting ended, but the message could not have been clearer. He would not sit through the same scenario again, and from that moment the road to the exit opened up. It ended with his move to Al-Fateh, closing one of the most gripping sagas of the Saudi transfer window this summer.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF