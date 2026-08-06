The picture was already complete before the player's agent even reached the training camp. Al-Aqidi and coach Ange Postecoglou had settled it between themselves.

Al-Aqidi asked his coach directly for his technical verdict on him. Postecoglou assured him he was an outstanding goalkeeper and an important part of the team, but the player wanted more. He demanded a clear answer on his future after years of promises that had come to nothing.

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Competition itself was never the problem. Al-Aqidi said he would happily sit on the bench behind a better goalkeeper, but he refused to become a second choice when the levels were so close, or even when the edge fell in his favour.

Ange's response was blunt. He could offer no guarantees and planned to rotate between Al-Aqidi and Brazilian Bento before deciding on his first choice later.

That answer settled nothing for Al-Aqidi. The meeting ended, but the message could not have been clearer. He would not sit through the same scenario again, and from that moment the road to the exit opened up. It ended with his move to Al-Fateh, closing one of the most gripping sagas of the Saudi transfer window this summer.