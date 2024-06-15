Nasreddine Nabi, AS FAR Rabat, June 2024AS FAR Rabat
Austin Ditlhobolo

'I will have a meeting with the team president' - Nasreddine Nabi confirms Kaizer Chiefs' offer as accomplished coach looks to end AS FAR Rabat stint with cup success

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNasreddine NabiBotola ProFAR Rabat

The Tunisian-Belgian tactician has broken his silence regarding Amakhosi's interest in his services after missing out on the Moroccan league title.

  • Nabi broke his silence on Chiefs interest
  • The nomadic mentor to hold talks with club boss
  • Rabat seeking redemption in Throne Cup
