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Sipho Mbule, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

'I was hoping Sipho Mbule would come to Siwelele; The rebirth of Masterchef, he will play for Bafana in the next AFCON; How much will he earn in Iraq?' - Fans

S. Mbule
Zakho SC
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Sekhukhune United
South Africa
World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations
A. Ouaddou
Siwelele

Following the announcement of a move to an Iraq Stars League club, the South African football fraternity has expressed heartfelt messages for the fans' favourite, who was once expected to re-establish himself as one of the most talented and exciting players to watch. This came after he joined Orlando Pirates following a disappointing stint with Mamelodi Sundowns and a short loan spell at Sekhukhune United. However, his flair-filled return to prominence proved short-lived at the Soweto giants, where the 28-year-old struggled for consistent game time under Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Sipho Mbule has officially joined Zakho SC on a season-long deal, with the Iraq Stars League side marking a new chapter in his career.

The move comes amid expectations that the Bafana Bafana midfielder would remain in the Premier Soccer League.

The Free State-born playmaker has long been regarded as one of the country’s most gifted midfield talents, dating back to his days at the now-defunct SuperSport United.

However, his move to a Pretoria rival came with high expectations that ultimately fell short, amid reported disciplinary concerns.

The 2025/26 season initially offered a clean slate and a chance to win back the hearts of Mzansi football fans.

While he did manage to force his way back into the national team setup, consistency remained elusive.

His switch abroad is now viewed as a fresh opportunity, with many hoping it will reignite the promise he once showed in the domestic league.

Here, GOAL takes a look at supporters’ reactions to the move.

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  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    He might disappoint again

    I don't know if I should be happy for him or not because he might disappoint me again - The_Untolds10


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  • Sipho Mbule, South AfricaBackpagepix

    No Lamthuthus!

    All the best, Sipho. Just don't call the opposition team chickens - kwaNompondwana


  • Siwelele FC, March 2026Backpage

    I was hoping he'd come to Siwelele

    I was hoping he'd come to Siwelele, but I'm happy to see him leave the country. Hopefully, he'll find his way back to Bafana Bafana - DESSGOU


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  • Gavin Hunt StellenboschBackpagepix

    Motherland maybe?

    Guys, I'm confused why he’s leaving the country. I would have loved him in Cape Town! - KaneLangtry98


  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Redemption

    Wishing him nothing but the best🙏🏽🥳 Very talented boy, and this is a great opportunity for him to redeem himself 😍 - nhlangano291


  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Less freedom will be good

    That’s where I want him to be because I believe he will play. Since there’s not much freedom, like here in Mzansi 👌👌👌 - MangiTents42714


  • Jomo Sono, Cosmos, July 2024BackPagePix

    Discipline, please!

    Sipho, we hope and pray that this is God showing you that everyone is deserving of a second chance, over and over. Please don’t disappoint yourself. I once heard Jomo Sono speak sooo highly of you. And, without a doubt, we saw what you are capable of at Pirates. Discipline, discipline, please - MildredMots25


  • Hugo Broos, Sipho Mbule South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    Wish it had happened 5 seasons ago

    Wish this move had happened 5 seasons ago, we would be enjoying his champagne passes in the World Cup - MaphutiClifford


  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    He will play for Bafana in AFCON

    The rebirth of the Masterchef. He will participate in the next edition of AFCON, mark my words - new_afrika


  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    They don't want to sell to Kaizer Chiefs

    When we said they can only send their players to Iraq, they called us haters - Nozinga1717


  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    How much is Iraq paying him?

    How much is he going to earn there? - Thabza7082


  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Not a bad move

    The Iraqi football league is on par with African football leagues. Not a bad move, he needs it. Arabs are mad football ⚽️ nations, with more passion than most African countries - MegaHuhudi

    Really a top side in Iraqi football..... Wish him well. The Iraqi league seems to be doing well these days. Hope he nails it - tsjustprib