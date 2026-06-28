'I was hoping Sipho Mbule would come to Siwelele; The rebirth of Masterchef, he will play for Bafana in the next AFCON; How much will he earn in Iraq?' - Fans

Sipho Mbule has officially joined Zakho SC on a season-long deal, with the Iraq Stars League side marking a new chapter in his career.

The move comes amid expectations that the Bafana Bafana midfielder would remain in the Premier Soccer League.

The Free State-born playmaker has long been regarded as one of the country’s most gifted midfield talents, dating back to his days at the now-defunct SuperSport United.

However, his move to a Pretoria rival came with high expectations that ultimately fell short, amid reported disciplinary concerns.

The 2025/26 season initially offered a clean slate and a chance to win back the hearts of Mzansi football fans.

While he did manage to force his way back into the national team setup, consistency remained elusive.

His switch abroad is now viewed as a fresh opportunity, with many hoping it will reignite the promise he once showed in the domestic league.

Here, GOAL takes a look at supporters’ reactions to the move.

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