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south africaGetty Images
Sinolwetu Tompela

I see lots of goals in this one, especially for South Africa; Pray for South Korea; Remind Vincent Tseka that Teboho Mokoena is not eligible to play - Fans

South Africa
World Cup
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
H. Broos
T. Mokoena
M. Mbokazi
S. Sithole
S. Chaine

With a tough task ahead, Bafana Bafana sit at the bottom of Group A but face a bruised Asian side knowing only victory will do. Hugo Broos’ charges must go all out for maximum points, while also needing a favour elsewhere, hoping Czechia slips up against Mexico, to keep their World Cup knockout dreams alive.

A make-or-break moment awaits South Africa when they face South Korea in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash.

Bafana Bafana were written off after their opening defeat to Mexico, with Hugo Broos coming under criticism from sections of the Mzansi football fraternity for his defensive approach.

However, the 1-1 draw against Czechia reignited belief, as the team showed resilience, character, and fighting spirit that has restored hope among supporters ahead of the decisive encounter.

Here, GOAL looks at reactions from fans for the crucial showdown.


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  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Bring Kasi Flavour

    I beg Bafana Bafana, we need to use the wing more and practice our crosses. We also must not be scared of dribbling, Kasi Flavour - MuvhusoSib10406


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  • South Africa Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Hugo Broos needs a tight plan

    Hugo, he better come up with a different strategy and give other players a chance, not to be arrogant and tell us about 40 years' experience. A leader better take criticism to do better - Luulo_D


  • Vincent Tseka, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    A reminder for Tseka

    Please note that Mokoena received a second yellow card, and he is not eligible to play the game against South Korea. It's just a reminder. Vincent Tseka might have gone to get ice, and he missed it - TlhakoMr


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  • South Africa v Mexico: Group A - 2010 FIFA World CupGetty Images Sport

    Tshabalala’s celebration

    Dear admin, tell the boys that they must change the celebration to Siphiwe Tshabalala’s celebration because there’ll be goals to celebrate on the 25th. Danko! - tjubistar


  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Abdeslam Ouaddou, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Bucs come to the front

    We need Orlando Pirates players to represent us in the game against South Korea...we need changes - JuliaPheme


  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    TLB will cook

    Son is going to face Mbokazi. He’s a dead man alive 😂🔥🔥🔥 - wexa11

    Mbokazi will cook son. - SimphiweTs8565


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Bafana will win

    We are winning this one; Korea does not play long balls, they play football - Jikingqina

    We beating SK by 4:2 - Sbusiso


  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-MATCH28-MEX-KORAFP

    Afraid of the speed

    I’m worried because South Korea plays fast football and thina we are very slow - ElsSaidIt


  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    Give Chaine a chance

    How I wish we can have him [Sipho Chaine] in Poles..😮‍💨 - JAMA_NM


  • Korea Republic v Czechia: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Pray for South Korea

    Pray for South Korea. They will not know what hit them. We are Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦. We are South Africa 🇿🇦 😎 - Tumsa_Eksel


  • South Africa vs Republic of Korea

    South Derby

    Winner gets to own the word South - OdysseyTag

    Mzansi, we are winning the South Derby - jomejos


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Yaya to redeem himself

    I know you doubted him [Sphephelo Sithole], but we will definitely show up 🤷🏽‍♂️🧗🏽 - thulisa_gift3