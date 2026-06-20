I see lots of goals in this one, especially for South Africa; Pray for South Korea; Remind Vincent Tseka that Teboho Mokoena is not eligible to play - Fans

A make-or-break moment awaits South Africa when they face South Korea in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash.

Bafana Bafana were written off after their opening defeat to Mexico, with Hugo Broos coming under criticism from sections of the Mzansi football fraternity for his defensive approach.

However, the 1-1 draw against Czechia reignited belief, as the team showed resilience, character, and fighting spirit that has restored hope among supporters ahead of the decisive encounter.

Here, GOAL looks at reactions from fans for the crucial showdown.





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