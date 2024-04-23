Cavin Johnson of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

'I never say goodbye' - Cavin Johnson dreaming of guiding Kaizer Chiefs to Caf spot

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedCavin Johnson

The Soweto giants' coach is refusing to give up although their chances of playing in Africa next season appear very slim.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs have been struggling for positive results
  • They are now out of the top eight
  • But Johnson still believes they can play in Africa next season
Article continues below

Editors' Picks