'I needed to go to toilet!' - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opens up about his sprint to dressing room after win over Esperance

“I had the pleasure to be president, some of the players during the match, when there was a stop because of an injury, they came to salute me," Cardoso added.

“There’s a lot of respect for this club, there’s a lot of respect by the president, by the players, a lot of respect by fans. Of course, I will never forget the time I lived here. For sure, people, we will never forget the time we were here because we were very professional, we gave the best to the club, we gave our hearts to Esperance fans.

“You have to understand, in my heart now there will always be a space for Esperance, but I’m a professional coach, I have to make my job, and there’s a big space in my heart for Mamelodi Sundowns," he concluded.