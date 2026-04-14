'I needed to go to toilet!' - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opens up about his sprint to dressing room after win over Esperance
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The historic win
Prior to the Sunday meeting, Mamelodi Sundowns had not beaten Esperance in Tunis.
However, a lone strike from Brayan Leon in the second half changed everything as Masandawana claimed a 1-0 win against the hosts who ended the game with 10 men.
Ahead of the second leg in Mzansi this weekend, the Brazilians are full of confidence under coach Miguel Cardoso.
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Cardoso's sprint
As usual, when the game concludes, the managers shake hands and acknowledge the players, fans, and all those associated with the club.
However,it was not the case with Cardoso on Sunday as he sprinted to the changing room after the final whistle!
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Nature's calling!
“I [needed] to go to the toilet, you see that I drink a lot of water during the match and I was really in a rush," the custodian explained his actions to the media.
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There is a lot of respect for Esperance
“I had the pleasure to be president, some of the players during the match, when there was a stop because of an injury, they came to salute me," Cardoso added.
“There’s a lot of respect for this club, there’s a lot of respect by the president, by the players, a lot of respect by fans. Of course, I will never forget the time I lived here. For sure, people, we will never forget the time we were here because we were very professional, we gave the best to the club, we gave our hearts to Esperance fans.
“You have to understand, in my heart now there will always be a space for Esperance, but I’m a professional coach, I have to make my job, and there’s a big space in my heart for Mamelodi Sundowns," he concluded.