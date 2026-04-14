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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

'I needed to go to toilet!' - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opens up about his sprint to dressing room after win over Esperance

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
M. Cardoso

The defending Premier Soccer League champions are at least a draw away from the CAF Champions League final for the second year in a row, where they will play either RS Berkane or AS FAR Rabat. Masandawana are desperate to secure the second star in the competition following their triumph a decade ago.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    The historic win

    Prior to the Sunday meeting, Mamelodi Sundowns had not beaten Esperance in Tunis. 

    However, a lone strike from Brayan Leon in the second half changed everything as Masandawana claimed a 1-0 win against the hosts who ended the game with 10 men.

    Ahead of the second leg in Mzansi this weekend, the Brazilians are full of confidence under coach Miguel Cardoso.

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  • Miguel Cardoso, February 2026Backpage

    Cardoso's sprint

    As usual, when the game concludes, the managers shake hands and acknowledge the players, fans, and all those associated with the club.

    However,it was not the case with Cardoso on Sunday as he sprinted to the changing room after the final whistle!

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Nature's calling!

    “I [needed] to go to the toilet, you see that I drink a lot of water during the match and I was really in a rush," the custodian explained his actions to the media.

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  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    There is a lot of respect for Esperance

    “I had the pleasure to be president, some of the players during the match, when there was a stop because of an injury, they came to salute me," Cardoso added.

    “There’s a lot of respect for this club, there’s a lot of respect by the president, by the players, a lot of respect by fans. Of course, I will never forget the time I lived here. For sure, people, we will never forget the time we were here because we were very professional, we gave the best to the club, we gave our hearts to Esperance fans.

    “You have to understand, in my heart now there will always be a space for Esperance, but I’m a professional coach, I have to make my job, and there’s a big space in my heart for Mamelodi Sundowns," he concluded.