The Buccaneers issued a statement of intent with a win over Matsatsantsa on Saturday night.

Orlando Pirates beat SuperSport United 3-1 after extra-time at Orlando Stadium to advance to the MTN8 semi-finals.

It was a convincing victory by the Buccaneers who are the MTN8 defending champions.

As expected, fans took to social media to debate Pirates' performance and GOAL took a look at some of the comments.