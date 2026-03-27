"I felt the weight of the whole country on my shoulders": Italy battles against "monsters" and the next debacle

Before the match, a photo accompanying an article in *Corriere dello Sport* had once again highlighted the pressure weighing on Italy. It showed young fans and children, created using artificial intelligence, to illustrate that they had never before been able to cheer on their country at a World Cup. Manuel Locatelli was even the player who presumably responded to this. “We felt this enormous responsibility towards the children,” said the Juventus Turin veteran.

Now they face the challenge of Bosnia, led by veteran striker Edin Dzeko of FC Schalke 04, who saved his team from defeat against Wales shortly before full-time to take the match into extra time and later watched the penalty shootout from the bench. “Italy are the favourites, even though we’re playing at home,” he said, also speaking of the enormous “pressure” on Italy.

But the "others" would feel that too, explained national coach Gennaro Gattuso. Tonali, meanwhile, warned: "We’ll have to go through the fire for at least another 90 minutes."