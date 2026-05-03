'I can't believe South Africans blue-ticked Nedbank Cup final yesterday; Only big teams must compete in cup finals; The PSL must introduce laws to stop this thing of status buying, it's killing the football heritage in SA' - Fans

It was a night of unbridled joy for Durban City, a moment that underlined their meteoric rise and announced their arrival among the country's elite. From promotion to cup glory, their journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Yet, while the action on the pitch provided plenty of drama and excitement, the spectacle in the stands told a different story. Despite the historic occasion, the final was played before a disappointingly sparse crowd, leaving many within the South African football fraternity questioning the muted turnout for one of the domestic calendar's showpiece events. For a final of such significance, the atmosphere deserved to be far more electric.

Here, GOAL takes a look at supporters' reactions to what went wrong and what they believe could be done better.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱