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Durban City vs TS Galaxy, Nedbank Cup FinalBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

'I can't believe South Africans blue-ticked Nedbank Cup final yesterday; Only big teams must compete in cup finals; The PSL must introduce laws to stop this thing of status buying, it's killing the football heritage in SA' - Fans

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The Ke Yona Cup final delivered a fairytale finish on Saturday night as Durban City etched their name into South African football folklore. In a remarkable first season in the top flight, the newly promoted side capped off their dream campaign by lifting their first major piece of silverware, edging TS Galaxy 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It was a night of unbridled joy for Durban City, a moment that underlined their meteoric rise and announced their arrival among the country's elite. From promotion to cup glory, their journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Yet, while the action on the pitch provided plenty of drama and excitement, the spectacle in the stands told a different story. Despite the historic occasion, the final was played before a disappointingly sparse crowd, leaving many within the South African football fraternity questioning the muted turnout for one of the domestic calendar's showpiece events. For a final of such significance, the atmosphere deserved to be far more electric.

Here, GOAL takes a look at supporters' reactions to what went wrong and what they believe could be done better.

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  • Orlando Pirates fans, December 2025Backpage

    Football would have won at the Orlando Amstel Arena

    In my opinion, this game should have been taken to cities where it's populated with football lovers. Amstel Arena would have been a good venue. Make sure that there's lots of entertainment. Football would have won at that Arena, and it would have been a great picture for SA - Thato_G_Gesh



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  • Mehdi Ouamri, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpage

    The two teams play horrible football

    I'm not going to the stadium to watch boring football. I respect myself. The two teams play horrible football. I won't mind going to watch Arrows or Richards Bay anywhere in the country - GHOSTWRITER☠️


  • Kyle Jurgens Durban CityBackpagepix

    Stop this thing of status buying

    The PSL must introduce laws to stop this thing of status buying, it's killing the football heritage in SA. Imagine we no longer have the Tshwane derby because of this status buying. So, in a nutshell, introduce a law that prohibits status buying - Itumeleng Ledwaba


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  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Only big team in cup finals

    Only big teams must compete in cup finals. We don't care about how good the small team might be. We want to win and make money with tickets. I will never buy a ticket for Durban City - chiefcebo


  • Mzansi blueticked Nedbank Cup

    Nor maan... I can't believe South Africans blueticked the Nedbank Cup final yesterday - Lesedi



  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, March 12, 2026Backpage

    Kaizer Chiefs pulls a better crowd

    Now I understand why they always made sure Chiefs were in the finals back in the day. They were running from this embarrassment - SirMhleng


  • PSL chairman Irvin KhozaBackpagepix

    Poor marketing from the league and sponsors

    Marketing from PSL is simply poor. Nedbank also failed to do more given its capacity. We need an overhaul on how tournaments are run in South Africa, we can't be selling the Big 3 only - Slaymufasa


  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Neutral venue rule should be revisited

    This neutral venue must only apply for big teams, Pirates and Chiefs, and not the rest of the teams. Nedbank must employ the method of choosing a home team using 2 balls in a bowl, at least one home team will have the numbers, then the away team will be sponsored with buses - Kagiso Hleza


  • Brian Amidu, Black Leopards, 2013Backpagepix

    Bring back Black Leopards

    Small teams don't even market their teams, that's why I want teams like Black Leopards back in PSL, because they have a following and they market their matches - Emma Tsebe


  • AmaZulu, Casric Stars, March 2026Backpage

    Moses Mabhida attendance was gonna be decent

    I was one of the people who complained about the final always going to Durban, but let's be honest, if they took it there, the attendance was gonna be decent - Tsholofelo_Greg


  • Mduduzi Shabalala & Grant Margeman, Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Let’s adopt the Siwele' style

    Big two mentality is the problem. Let’s adopt the Siwele style in South Africa. People of Bloemfontein support their hometown club. Folks of Polokwane support their hometown club, etc. That's the only way all teams will be supported. Then teams that grow beyond their cities, that’s a bonus - DonLemon1031795


  • Nedbank Cup trophyTwitter

    Ticket sales and venue must be announced from the beginning

    The PSL must announce venues for all 3 finals when they release the fixtures. Tickets should go on sale immediately, too. That way, fans will buy tickets regardless of who makes it to the final - Biblio_phile28