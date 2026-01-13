Getty/GOAL
Hugo Ekitike equals incredible Kenny Dalglish record at Liverpool after scoring on return from injury in FA Cup
Liverpool star scores in another competition
Liverpool’s comfortable 4-1 victory over Barnsley in the FA Cup third round will largely be remembered for the safe passage into the next stage and the flashes of brilliance from the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong. However, for summer signing Ekitike, the Monday night fixture at Anfield held a far greater historical significance. By coming off the bench to add his name to the scoresheet, the French striker matched a club record that has stood for nearly half a century, cementing his start to life on Merseyside as one of the most prolific regarding the variety of competitions.
Ekitike’s goal against the Tykes means he has now found the back of the net in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup, FA Community Shield and now FA Cup. It is a testament to his adaptability and knack for seizing opportunities whenever they arise, regardless of the opponent or the tournament. According to club statisticians, he is just the second player in Liverpool’s illustrious history to score in five different competitions during their debut campaign, joining the pantheon of Anfield greats in the process.
Ekitike matches King Kenny's 1978 milestone
The only other player to achieve this specific feat is none other than Sir Kenny Dalglish, a man widely regarded as the greatest player to ever pull on the red shirt. Dalglish managed the accomplishment during his own debut season in 1977-78, following his transfer from Celtic. In that historic campaign, ‘King Kenny’ scored in the Football League, the European Cup, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the European Super Cup.
For Ekitike to be mentioned in the same breath as Dalglish is a significant confidence booster for a player who is still establishing himself in English football. While Dalglish went on to score the last goal in the European Cup final that same season, Ekitike’s spread of goals highlights his utility to Arne Slot. He has struck 12 times across 27 matches in all competitions, including eight in the Premier League.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
French forward proves fitness with instant impact
The record-matching goal was made even sweeter by the fact that it marked Ekitike’s return from a brief injury layoff. There had been concerns regarding his fitness heading into the busy January schedule, and manager Slot had been cautious with his integration back into the first-team fold. Starting on the bench against Barnsley was a sensible precaution, but his introduction in the second half injected fresh energy into the Liverpool attack.
For Slot, having Ekitike back and firing is a massive boost. The injury to Rio Ngumoha later in the same game highlighted the fragility of squad depth during this intense period of the season. Knowing that Ekitike can step back onto the pitch and immediately find the goal trail provides the Dutch manager with vital options as he rotates his front line to compete on multiple fronts.
- AFP
A debut season to remember at Anfield
Ekitike’s transfer to Liverpool was met with intrigue, but few could have predicted such a widespread impact so early in his tenure. To score in five competitions requires not just skill, but availability and the trust of the manager to play in varied contexts—from domestic cup ties against lower-league opposition to elite European fixtures.
His strike in the Community Shield set the tone for the campaign, while his contributions in the Premier League have kept Liverpool in the title conversation. The Carabao Cup and Champions League goals further demonstrated his value, but the FA Cup strike completes the set. It suggests that Ekitike is a player who treats every minute on the pitch with the same level of intensity, a trait that endears players to the Kop faithful.
The challenge now is to translate these goals into a sustained run of form that leads to silverware. Dalglish’s 1977-78 season ended with the European Cup; Ekitike will be hoping his goals can propel Liverpool to similar glory in May.
Advertisement