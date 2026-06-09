Hugo Broos warns 'fantastic' Mexico that Bafana Bafana will 'fight like lions' in their Estadio Azteca 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has cast a wary eye over his side's first opponents in the 2026 World Cup, describing Javier Aguirre’s Mexico as a "complete team" following their recent displays.

Broos was particularly taken by Mexico’s dominant 5-1 friendly victory over Serbia, noting that the co-hosts look ready to make a deep run in the tournament on home soil.

“They are a complete team with movement and solidarity,” Broos said according to a report in Sowetan.

“When you watch them play, you can see they really want to become world champions with their commitment in the game.

"They are a very good team and we will have to be at our best level to get a good result.

"I saw their game against Serbia and it was fantastic how they played, especially in the first half.

"They impressed with their movement, aggression, solidarity and defence. So, they are a complete team and it is going to be difficult for us.”