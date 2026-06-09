Hugo Broos warns 'fantastic' Mexico that Bafana Bafana will 'fight like lions' in their Estadio Azteca 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match
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Mexico's 'fantastic' form impresses Broos
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has cast a wary eye over his side's first opponents in the 2026 World Cup, describing Javier Aguirre’s Mexico as a "complete team" following their recent displays.
Broos was particularly taken by Mexico’s dominant 5-1 friendly victory over Serbia, noting that the co-hosts look ready to make a deep run in the tournament on home soil.
“They are a complete team with movement and solidarity,” Broos said according to a report in Sowetan.
“When you watch them play, you can see they really want to become world champions with their commitment in the game.
"They are a very good team and we will have to be at our best level to get a good result.
"I saw their game against Serbia and it was fantastic how they played, especially in the first half.
"They impressed with their movement, aggression, solidarity and defence. So, they are a complete team and it is going to be difficult for us.”
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Defying the Azteca atmosphere
South Africa will have to contend with more than just the eleven players on the pitch, as a partisan crowd of just under 90,000 is expected to create a cauldron-like atmosphere at the Estadio Azteca.
Broos is fully aware that his players will be stepping into one of football's most intimidating environments, but he has urged his squad to remain disciplined and focused on the tactical instructions provided.
“For us it will be a special and fantastic experience because my players have never played in this situation,” the Belgian tactician admitted.
“It is going to be important for us to stick to the game plan and not listen to what is happening in the stands.
"We all know there will be Mexicans in the stadium and a few South Africans and because of that you can’t count on the support.
"Having said that, we know that we have the support of the whole nation back home.”
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Tactical focus on the fine details
Despite acknowledging the strength of the Mexican squad - which features stars like Edson Alvarez, Santiago Gimenez, and the evergreen Guillermo Ochoa - Broos insists that Bafana Bafana will not be overawed.
The coach has spent the build-up to the opening fixture meticulously analysing El Tri to find potential weaknesses that his side can exploit on the break.
“Football game is a football game, and we can’t think that we don’t have a chance against them," he continued.
"We have to be prepared properly and play at our best level.
“We know which opponent we are playing on Thursday and we are focused on them.
"Our focus will be on how we are going to play when they have the ball and what we are going to do when we have the ball.
"These are the details we will have to work on.
"We will analyse their qualities and also look at where can we be dangerous and hurt them. This is the work that we are doing.”
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Playing for the South African nation
The motivation for the South African camp is at an all-time high, with Broos revealing that the overwhelming support from back home is driving the team's desire to cause an upset.
With Bafana shirts reportedly sold out across South African retailers, the coach maintains that his players are ready to leave everything on the pitch for their supporters.
“We felt it when started the preparations in South Africa, that all South Africans are supporting us," Broos said.
"This is something we have to remember on Thursday — that we are playing for the nation.
“We are playing for all those people who believe in us.
"I just heard that there is no Bafana shirt available in South Africa. It means a lot to us and it is for those people that we will fight like lions.”