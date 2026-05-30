Hugo Broos warns Bafana Bafana fans against unrealistic expectations of Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng - 'He's not at the highest level'
- Backpage
Managing expectations for the Pirates starlet
Relebohile Mofokeng enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the most talked-about talents in African football.
After helping Orlando Pirates clinch the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League title with 10 goals and eight assists, calls have grown louder for the 21-year-old to lead the Bafana Bafana creative department.
However, Hugo Broos is determined to keep the players’ feet on the ground as they prepare for their opening clash against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.
The coach is wary of the hype surrounding the SAFA School of Excellence graduate, who has been transitioned from a winger into a traditional number 10.
While Mofokeng's domestic form suggests that he is ready for the global stage, Broos remains cautious about his current ceiling and the psychological pressure that comes with being a national icon.
- Backpage
Broos calls for protection of young talent
“I think the most important thing is to give him confidence. I think I do that to talk more; it’s not a conversation of minutes but little things,” Broos said as quoted on FARPost.
“I do more with him than with every other player because I know what happened to Rele in the last two years. It’s not so easy. He came from nothing to a star here in the national competition.”
The Bafana coach believes that the sudden transition from anonymity to stardom requires a delicate management style.
He emphasised that the focus should be on steady development rather than immediate dominance.
“I’m also convinced that Rele is still not on his highest level. He needs some more things, and I hope for him that he will have a transfer now and go to a bigger competition to become a better player than he is now,” he added.
- Backpage
Avoiding the burden of playmaker pressure
South Africa’s search for a reliable successor to Themba Zwane has seen several candidates come and go, with the likes of Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule failing to cement the role.
This has funneled all eyes onto Mofokeng, but Broos is pleading for patience.
“I don’t think we have to put too much pressure on his shoulders; he is still a young man. We have to protect him also, even when he is not having the performance that you all expect him to. I don’t think he is ready for that,” Broos explained.
With Zwane struggling for fitness and form, the creative burden is naturally shifting, yet Broos is adamant that Mofokeng should not be expected to carry the entire team.
“But again, with the qualities- how good he is- he can help us a lot at the World Cup. But again, don’t put pressure on his shoulders. He is not ready for that, not yet,” the former AFCON-winning coach continued.
- Backpage
The long-term vision for Mofokeng’s career
The primary concern for the technical team is the potential burnout of a player who has played heavy minutes for his club this season.
Broos is looking beyond the immediate tournament in North America to ensure the midfielder has a long and successful career.
“He can become a very important player for Bafana Bafana, but it is still too soon to put the pressure and all the weight of the game on his shoulders,” Broos noted.
The Belgian concluded by highlighting specific areas where the Pirates man needs to grow before he can truly be considered world-class.
“Also on my side, I have to protect him [to make sure] that he is not burnt when he comes back from the World Cup and everyone will start to doubt him.
I know that he needs some more power, more experience as well on that level, but with the qualities he has and the player he is, he will achieve. But give him time, please.”