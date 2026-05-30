Relebohile Mofokeng enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the most talked-about talents in African football.

After helping Orlando Pirates clinch the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League title with 10 goals and eight assists, calls have grown louder for the 21-year-old to lead the Bafana Bafana creative department.

However, Hugo Broos is determined to keep the players’ feet on the ground as they prepare for their opening clash against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

The coach is wary of the hype surrounding the SAFA School of Excellence graduate, who has been transitioned from a winger into a traditional number 10.

While Mofokeng's domestic form suggests that he is ready for the global stage, Broos remains cautious about his current ceiling and the psychological pressure that comes with being a national icon.







