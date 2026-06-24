Hugo Broos urged to start Relebohile Mofokeng in crucial World Cup clash against South Korea - 'Throw him in the deep end'

Bafana Bafana find themselves in a precarious position as the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its climax.

Following a disappointing 2-0 loss to hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca and a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Czechia, South Africa sits at the bottom of the table with a solitary point.

The math is simple: only a victory against South Korea will suffice if they are to secure a historic place in the round of 16.

Despite the precarious situation, there is a sense that South Africa has yet to hit top gear.

The conservative tactical approach adopted by Broos in the opening matches has drawn criticism, especially as the team struggled for offensive fluidity until late in their second fixture, after Relebohile Mofokeng entered the fray.



