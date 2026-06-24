Hugo Broos urged to start Relebohile Mofokeng in crucial World Cup clash against South Korea - 'Throw him in the deep end'
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A high-stakes showdown in Group A
Bafana Bafana find themselves in a precarious position as the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its climax.
Following a disappointing 2-0 loss to hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca and a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Czechia, South Africa sits at the bottom of the table with a solitary point.
The math is simple: only a victory against South Korea will suffice if they are to secure a historic place in the round of 16.
Despite the precarious situation, there is a sense that South Africa has yet to hit top gear.
The conservative tactical approach adopted by Broos in the opening matches has drawn criticism, especially as the team struggled for offensive fluidity until late in their second fixture, after Relebohile Mofokeng entered the fray.
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The clamour for Mofokeng to start
The primary focal point of the selection debate is Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng.
The teenager was instrumental in the Buccaneers' recent Betway Premiership title success, racking up 10 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances.
Despite his domestic pedigree, Broos has used the winger sparingly in North America, a decision that has left many pundits scratching their heads given the spark he provided as a substitute against Czechia.
Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi is among those leading the calls for a change in personnel.
Speaking to FARPost, the former goalkeeper expressed his confusion over the 19-year-old's limited involvement.
"I think against Czechia we played a better second-half after the introduction of Mofokeng; why aren’t we starting with Rele?
"There is nothing like the stage is too big, or he’s small," Baloyi remarked.
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Throwing the youngster into the deep end
Baloyi believes that age should not be a barrier to entry on the world stage, pointing to other nations that trust their youth in high-pressure environments.
The retired shot-stopper insists that Mofokeng possesses the temperament required to handle the magnitude of a World Cup decider, suggesting that the player’s experience at a massive club like Orlando Pirates has already prepared him for this level of scrutiny.
“Some of the countries are playing with 17-year-olds," Baloyi continued.
"This is the right time to play Rele, and this is the right platform for him to sell himself and go to bigger leagues in Europe.
"Throw him in the deep end; he has a bigger heart, he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the country, and he can take the pressure.
"Just show him that you believe in him.”
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The ultimate stage for a rising star
The argument for Mofokeng starting isn't just about tactical necessity; it is also about the future of South African football.
A standout performance against South Korea could accelerate interest from elite European scouts who are monitoring the tournament.
After a season where Mofokeng established himself as a frontrunner for the PSL Footballer of the Season award, a World Cup breakthrough feels like the natural next step in his meteoric rise.
As Hugo Broos finalises his plans for the final Group A clash, the South African public remains hopeful that the "deep end" is exactly where Mofokeng will find himself.
With three points non-negotiable, the time for caution may have passed, and the time for South Africa's brightest young spark to shine has surely arrived.