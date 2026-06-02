Hugo Broos turns the page on chaos as FIFA World Cup push intensifies - 'Those problems are behind us & now we’re focused on what’s coming'

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been anything but smooth for South Africa, with the squad’s journey to Mexico delayed by a high-profile visa saga.

The team eventually departed from OR Tambo International Airport on Monday. Still, the drama took a toll on the itinerary, leaving the technical team scrambling to keep the players focused on the pitch rather than the paperwork.

Despite these setbacks, Hugo Broos is determined to draw a line under the controversy as they settle into their base in Pachuca.

"The past days have been a little bit stressful with all the problems we had, but again, those problems are behind us, and now we’re focused on what’s coming," said Broos, as quoted by The Citizen.