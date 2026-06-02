Hugo Broos turns the page on chaos as FIFA World Cup push intensifies - 'Those problems are behind us & now we’re focused on what’s coming'
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Overcoming administrative chaos
The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been anything but smooth for South Africa, with the squad’s journey to Mexico delayed by a high-profile visa saga.
The team eventually departed from OR Tambo International Airport on Monday. Still, the drama took a toll on the itinerary, leaving the technical team scrambling to keep the players focused on the pitch rather than the paperwork.
Despite these setbacks, Hugo Broos is determined to draw a line under the controversy as they settle into their base in Pachuca.
"The past days have been a little bit stressful with all the problems we had, but again, those problems are behind us, and now we’re focused on what’s coming," said Broos, as quoted by The Citizen.
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Final preparations
With the opening clash against hosts Mexico on June 11 looming large, Bafana have scheduled a final warm-up match against Jamaica on Friday, June 5.
For Broos, this friendly is a vital component of his tactical masterplan, especially after a recent fixture against Nicaragua left too large a gap in the schedule.
Broos insists that the quality of the Caribbean opposition is exactly what his side needs to sharpen their competitive edge.
"That is something we needed, and we played last week against Nicaragua, but the time between that game and the first game against Mexico was too long.
"So, I’m happy with Jamaica because they are 71st on the rankings, so they will be a good opponent, and they will be the last test before the opening game," the coach explained.
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Tactical secrets
The Belgian mentor has hinted that he is keeping a few tactical surprises up his sleeve for the tournament opener.
The clash against Jamaica serves not just as a fitness exercise.
Addressing his selection thoughts, Broos added: "I have something in my head, and I will see if we can use it in the first game against Mexico."
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Modiba injury update
Broos confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns star Aubrey Modiba is unlikely to feature in the Jamaica friendly.
He provided clarity on the defender's status, stating: "I think Aubrey is very close to training with the group if everything goes well with him.
"I expect him maybe not for the game against Jamaica.
"We will not take any risks with him, but I’m sure that he will be there for the opening game."