Hugo Broos told to consider Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns strikers 'who are always competing for Golden Boot' to solve Bafana Bafana's scoring problem

Former South Africa international Hlompho Kekana has challenged clubs to consider hiring a striker coach to help sharpen the forwards.

"In the last five to ten years, how many of our leading goal scorers really score? You will find that the leading goal scorer has 12 goals," he told SABC Sport as quoted by KickOff.

"That has been happening in our country for the last five years. We have been saying we need a striker coach, someone who has been there to help our strikers."