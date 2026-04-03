Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Hugo Broos, Helman Mkhalele and Grant Johnson, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Hugo Broos told to consider Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns strikers 'who are always competing for Golden Boot' to solve Bafana Bafana's scoring problem

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Chippa United
T. Mabasa
I. Rayners
H. Broos

South Africa struggled to take their chances in the recent two international friendly outings against Panama, where they drew 1-1 and lost 2-1 respectively. Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa were not convincing just two months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Why Bafana Bafana fans are worried

    The preferred striking duo lost big chances against the Central American nation and managed just a goal in 180 minutes.

    Interestingly, the strike came from Mbelezeli Mbokazi, who is a defender, as the attackers struggled to put the ball in the back of the net.

    • Advertisement
  • Hlompho KekanaBackpagepix

    Strikers coach needed

    Former South Africa international Hlompho Kekana has challenged clubs to consider hiring a striker coach to help sharpen the forwards.

    "In the last five to ten years, how many of our leading goal scorers really score? You will find that the leading goal scorer has 12 goals," he told SABC Sport as quoted by KickOff.

    "That has been happening in our country for the last five years. We have been saying we need a striker coach, someone who has been there to help our strikers."

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Two strikers who can help Bafana Bafana

    Coach Hugo Broos has been advised by the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns player to consider two forwards who have been consistent in the Premier Soccer League. 

    "You look at strikers like Iqraam Rayners, your Tshegofatso Mabasa - when you look at them, they are always competing for that Golden Boot.

    "So I do believe we have strikers that can score the goals we need. But we need at Bafana Bafana," Kekana concluded. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Rayners and Mabasa stats this season

    Rayners has played 26 games for Sundowns across all competitions this season with a return of 14 goals and three assists.

    Out of those strikes, 10 - including all the assists- have been in the league where he has featured 17 times despite the stiff competition at Chloorkop.

    Mabasa struggled for game time while at Orlando Pirates in the first half of the season, before leaving for Stellenbosch on loan. He has still managed seven goals and an assist in 16 outings across all competitions.