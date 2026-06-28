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Samuel Nkosi

Hugo Broos tips Bafana Bafana sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi for major European move after World Cup : 'He should go to a bigger competition where he’s more challenged'

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The veteran coach has revealed his immense pride in Bafana Bafana’s defensive evolution, singling out a rising star as a player destined for the highest level of the game. The Belgian tactician believes the youngster is rapidly outgrowing his current surroundings following a string of dominant performances on the global stage.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH54-RSA-KORAFP

    Mbokazi ready for the next level

    South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has made no secret of his admiration for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, suggesting the defender is now ripe for a move to one of the world’s "bigger competitions."

    After a stellar year of growth, the 74-year-old mentor believes the centre-back has developed the physical and mental attributes required to succeed in Europe’s elite leagues.

    Speaking on the player's rapid ascent, Broos noted: "Mbokazi is a very good player, he is young and has made progress," he said as quoted by iDiski Times.

    "When I see him now and compared to one year ago, I think he’s become better and better.

    "I really hope for him in the next months or year that he should go to a bigger competition where he’s more challenged."

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    A leader in the making

    Beyond his technical ability, it is Mbokazi’s presence on the pitch that has caught the eye of the national team technical staff.

    Broos highlighted that the defender possesses the rare leadership qualities needed to anchor a national team for years to come, describing him as the complete modern-day package for a backline.

    "He can become better than he is now - he’s not only a good player, he’s also a leader, certainly.

    "So I expect much from him and for him to have a fantastic career.

    "Strong, quick, good in passing, a very good defender - and with Okon next to him? Two young players. The future of Bafana Bafana central defence is secure."

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi South Africa 2026 World CupGetty

    The Okon-Mbokazi partnership

    While Mbokazi has been the standout, his partnership with Ime Okon has provided the bedrock for South Africa’s recent success.

    The duo represents a shift toward a more mobile, ball-playing defensive style, and Broos is convinced that the longevity of this pairing is the key to Bafana Bafana’s long-term competitive edge in international football.

    Okon, reflecting on the blossoming relationship in the heart of the defence, emphasized the importance of their work behind the scenes.

    The youngster credited the entire defensive unit, including the veteran guidance of the team's goalkeeper and captain, for their cohesive displays during the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

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  • Ime Okon, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Building a defensive dynasty

    "We work together in training; the more we are together in training, the more we understand each other," Okon explained when asked about his link-up with Mbokazi.

    The synergy between the two has become one of the talking points of the tournament, offering a glimpse into a bright future for the national team.

    Okon was quick to share the credit, adding, "But it’s not only us. It’s the whole defence, the guys in front of us, our skipper behind us, you know.

    "The more training we get together, the more understanding there is amongst one another – so it works well."

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