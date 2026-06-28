Hugo Broos tips Bafana Bafana sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi for major European move after World Cup : 'He should go to a bigger competition where he’s more challenged'

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has made no secret of his admiration for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, suggesting the defender is now ripe for a move to one of the world’s "bigger competitions."

After a stellar year of growth, the 74-year-old mentor believes the centre-back has developed the physical and mental attributes required to succeed in Europe’s elite leagues.

Speaking on the player's rapid ascent, Broos noted: "Mbokazi is a very good player, he is young and has made progress," he said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"When I see him now and compared to one year ago, I think he’s become better and better.

"I really hope for him in the next months or year that he should go to a bigger competition where he’s more challenged."