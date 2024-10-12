Hugo Broos, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis & Co: Bafana Bafana are serious contenders for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Bafana Bafana cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory over Congo, strengthening their position in Group K for Afcon 2025 qualification.

In front of an ecstatic crowd of 40,000 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Bafana Bafana delivered a dominant performance that puts them in second position in Group K, behind Uganda on goal difference. Teboho Mokoena was the standout player of the evening, scoring a remarkable brace.

His contributions were complemented by goals from Bathusi Aubaas, Lyle Foster, and Iqraam Rayners, as Bafana’s sharp finishing significantly improved their goal tally.

Here, GOAL examines the key players who will be vital for Bafana in their upcoming match against Congo away on Tuesday, 15 October.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱