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Sinolwetu Tompela

Hugo Broos slams Nicaragua as Bafana Bafana held to frustrating goalless draw - 'Opponent didn’t try anything today except defending'

South Africa
H. Broos
Friendlies
South Africa vs Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
L. Foster

The Belgian tactician pulled no punches after watching his team settle for a draw against Nicaragua on Friday night. He cut a frustrated figure on the touchline, openly criticising the visitors for what he described as a one-dimensional, ultra-defensive approach that offered little ambition beyond sitting deep and soaking up pressure, with no real intent to test Bafana beyond their own defensive shape.

  • Kamogelo Sebelebele, South Africa vs Nicaragua May 2026Backpage

    Frustration for Bafana in World Cup warmup

    South Africa missed a golden opportunity to end their home preparations on a high, as they failed to make the most of their final outing in front of their supporters ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup trip.

    Bafana Bafana were left frustrated after being held to a drab stalemate.

    Hugo Broos’ men looked short of cutting edge in the final third, with the turning point arriving just before the interval when Lyle Foster failed to convert a penalty.


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  • Broos hits out at 'negative' tactics

    Speaking to SABC Sport after the final whistle, Broos was quick to point the finger at the opposition's tactical setup.

    The Belgian tactician felt that Nicaragua showed very little ambition to actually play football, focusing instead on time-wasting and defensive solidity to see out the draw.

    “I think we can be happy about the performance of the team even within today, but if you play against such a negative opponent then it becomes very difficult," said Broos.

    "Those people came here 90 minutes and defend, kicking the ball in front and then at the end injuries, one minute after the other, so yeah it was all very negative and for us very difficult.”



  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Foster’s penalty miss and finding spaces

    Broos maintained that had his side found the breakthrough, the game would have opened up significantly.

    He argued that the missed penalty allowed Nicaragua to remain in their defensive shell, effectively killing the match as a spectacle while making it nearly impossible for his creative players to find any operating room in the final third.

    “Yes, we missed a penalty when we score there, I think we can score more goals also because then they will try something, but then the opponent didn’t try anything today except defending,” Broos added.


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  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    'I’m certainly satisfied'

    Looking forward to the global showpiece, he noted: “I’m sure because I don’t think it will happen at the World Cup, the injuries were not injuries.

    "But it can happen at the World Cup because the rules have changed about that.

    "But those people, I don’t know what the goal was for them of this game, and for us it was very difficult to find the spaces.

    "You need also a little bit luck; we had few chances there, but again I’m certainly satisfied because I know that it was very difficult today.”