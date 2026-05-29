Hugo Broos slams Nicaragua as Bafana Bafana held to frustrating goalless draw - 'Opponent didn’t try anything today except defending'
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Frustration for Bafana in World Cup warmup
South Africa missed a golden opportunity to end their home preparations on a high, as they failed to make the most of their final outing in front of their supporters ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup trip.
Bafana Bafana were left frustrated after being held to a drab stalemate.
Hugo Broos’ men looked short of cutting edge in the final third, with the turning point arriving just before the interval when Lyle Foster failed to convert a penalty.
Broos hits out at 'negative' tactics
Speaking to SABC Sport after the final whistle, Broos was quick to point the finger at the opposition's tactical setup.
The Belgian tactician felt that Nicaragua showed very little ambition to actually play football, focusing instead on time-wasting and defensive solidity to see out the draw.
“I think we can be happy about the performance of the team even within today, but if you play against such a negative opponent then it becomes very difficult," said Broos.
"Those people came here 90 minutes and defend, kicking the ball in front and then at the end injuries, one minute after the other, so yeah it was all very negative and for us very difficult.”
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Foster’s penalty miss and finding spaces
Broos maintained that had his side found the breakthrough, the game would have opened up significantly.
He argued that the missed penalty allowed Nicaragua to remain in their defensive shell, effectively killing the match as a spectacle while making it nearly impossible for his creative players to find any operating room in the final third.
“Yes, we missed a penalty when we score there, I think we can score more goals also because then they will try something, but then the opponent didn’t try anything today except defending,” Broos added.
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'I’m certainly satisfied'
Looking forward to the global showpiece, he noted: “I’m sure because I don’t think it will happen at the World Cup, the injuries were not injuries.
"But it can happen at the World Cup because the rules have changed about that.
"But those people, I don’t know what the goal was for them of this game, and for us it was very difficult to find the spaces.
"You need also a little bit luck; we had few chances there, but again I’m certainly satisfied because I know that it was very difficult today.”