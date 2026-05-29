Hugo Broos slams Nicaragua as Bafana Bafana held to frustrating goalless draw - 'Opponent didn’t try anything today except defending'

South Africa missed a golden opportunity to end their home preparations on a high, as they failed to make the most of their final outing in front of their supporters ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup trip.

Bafana Bafana were left frustrated after being held to a drab stalemate.

Hugo Broos’ men looked short of cutting edge in the final third, with the turning point arriving just before the interval when Lyle Foster failed to convert a penalty.



