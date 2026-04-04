Hugo Broos shielded after his decision not to rest Mamelodi Sundowns players for Bafana Bafana friendlies against Panama because 'he needs to put out his stronger team'
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No rest for Sundowns
As it has been the case in recent seasons, Mamelodi Sundowns have been a major player contributor to the national team.
This means their players are always more active than those from other teams. This was witnessed during the just-ended FIFA international break, during which a number of players from the Tshwane giants were involved.
As the Brazilians chase titles on two fronts, the Premier Soccer League and the CAF Champions League, there is a general concern of burnout as players play in more games within a short period of time.
Although Broos had the option of resting players from Sundowns to avoid fatigue, he chose to deploy some of them against Panama.
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Not my problem
“There won’t be a lot of changes [on Tuesday], not at all. I know the Sundowns players have an overloaded programme, but OK, this isn’t my problem," Broos explained before the second Panama game.
“I have to prepare for the World Cup. If we have a disappointing World Cup, people won’t say, ‘Oh, coach, you saved Sundowns players’.
Sundowns have enough players; they have 35 players, so they can certainly change in the PSL if Mokoena plays, or Modiba plays, or Mudau plays," added the Belgian.
“They always win PSL games without them, so I don’t see the problem for them.”
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No player wants to rest
Now, Broos has been defended by former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse, who said the national team coach will always deploy his strongest team and should not worry about clubs' problems.
"Hugo Broos is obviously the national team coach, and he needs to concentrate on the national team; he can't worry about club football and who is playing for whom," Carelse said as per Soccer Laduma.
"He needs to put out his stronger team, and if it means all 11 of his players are coming from one team, then that's the case, and he's not going to be worried about what people say or whatever they say, because at the end of the day, he must put the strongest team out. If it's all Sundowns players, he uses all of them.
"As a former player, I also understand, because I remember the players also want to play, so they won't be saying, 'No, I want to rest.' If the coach selects me, I'm going to play!" Carelse added.
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PSL and Champions League duties for Sundowns
After the international break, Downs got back to action and defeated Chippa United.
They are now focusing on their upcoming game against Durban City on April 7 before embarking on a continental assignment.
On April 12, the Pretoria heavyweights will clash with Esperance in the first-leg semi-final.