Hugo Broos shielded after his decision not to rest Mamelodi Sundowns players for Bafana Bafana friendlies against Panama because 'he needs to put out his stronger team'

As it has been the case in recent seasons, Mamelodi Sundowns have been a major player contributor to the national team.

This means their players are always more active than those from other teams. This was witnessed during the just-ended FIFA international break, during which a number of players from the Tshwane giants were involved.

As the Brazilians chase titles on two fronts, the Premier Soccer League and the CAF Champions League, there is a general concern of burnout as players play in more games within a short period of time.

Although Broos had the option of resting players from Sundowns to avoid fatigue, he chose to deploy some of them against Panama.