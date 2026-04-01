Hugo Broos sets sights on European or Asian giants for Bafana Bafana's next World Cup warm-up clash - 'There has to be another friendly'

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is targeting a friendly against European or Asian opposition as part of their next 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations scheduled for June.

The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winners are eager to broaden their exposure after a recent run of fixtures against Central American opposition.

South Africa endured a 2-1 defeat to the Panama national football team at a packed DHL Stadium on Tuesday evening, a result that underlined the importance of testing themselves against a wider range of opposition.

Despite the electric atmosphere in Cape Town, the display on the pitch indicated that further refinement is required ahead of the global showpiece.