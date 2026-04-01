Hugo Broos sets sights on European or Asian giants for Bafana Bafana's next World Cup warm-up clash - 'There has to be another friendly'
Seeking a different challenge
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is targeting a friendly against European or Asian opposition as part of their next 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations scheduled for June.
The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winners are eager to broaden their exposure after a recent run of fixtures against Central American opposition.
South Africa endured a 2-1 defeat to the Panama national football team at a packed DHL Stadium on Tuesday evening, a result that underlined the importance of testing themselves against a wider range of opposition.
Despite the electric atmosphere in Cape Town, the display on the pitch indicated that further refinement is required ahead of the global showpiece.
- Backpage
Preparation for South Korea
The primary motivation behind this request is the fact that Mzansi have been drawn against South Korea in the World Cup group stages. Broos understands that the technical and disciplined nature of Asian football requires a specific type of preparation that can only be achieved by facing similar opposition in high-intensity friendlies.
Speaking to SABC Sport after the Panama clash, Broos explained his vision: “There has to be another friendly that is for sure in June, so for the moment we don’t know which team or what country, but other side I would like to play maybe against a European team or maybe an Asian team.
"Because we’ve got to play against South Korea (in the World Cup). So, we will see in the next weeks, and I hope that we will sure have an opponent for June.”
Valuable lessons from Panama
Despite the loss, the head coach maintained that the competitive nature of the Panama games served their purpose. He was able to experiment with different tactical setups and assess how certain players adapted to unfamiliar roles on the pitch, providing him with data that training sessions simply cannot replicate.
“That was also the goal of the two games to see some players, see if we can use them in the future, to see some positions also with other players, and therefore again it was a very interesting game for us and for me,” Broos noted.
“So, it will not make my choice easier, but I saw some things I didn’t know before the game, and that is very important.”
- Backpage
The road to the World Cup
As the clock ticks down to the 2026 finals, the pressure is on the South African Football Association (SAFA) to deliver the calibre of opponents Broos is demanding. Finding European teams during the June window can be challenging due to their own qualification schedules, but the Bafana boss remains hopeful that the right fixtures can be arranged.
Fans will be watching closely to see if the national team can secure a glamour tie that matches their ambition. After showing glimpses of quality against Panama, the chance to measure themselves against a European powerhouse or a technical Asian side would be the perfect litmus test for this evolving South African side.