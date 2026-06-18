Hugo Broos says Bafana Bafana will appeal Themba Zwane's extended three-match red card ban - 'I think it was severe'

The world football governing body confirmed the lengthy ban in a statement released on Wednesday.

The ruling effectively rules Zwane out of Bafana's last two group games, and if they qualify, the Round of 32, unless the South African Football Association [SAFA] can successfully argue for a reduction in the suspension through the formal appeal process.

The FIFA statement read:

The Fifa disciplinary committee has imposed the following sanction on South Africa’s player Themba Zwane, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the Fifa World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa played at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 2026.

Three-match suspension for breach under the Fifa disciplinary code.

The decision is subject to appeal to the Fifa appeal committee.