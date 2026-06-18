Hugo Broos says Bafana Bafana will appeal Themba Zwane's extended three-match red card ban - 'I think it was severe'
- AFP
FIFA confirm extended ban
The world football governing body confirmed the lengthy ban in a statement released on Wednesday.
The ruling effectively rules Zwane out of Bafana's last two group games, and if they qualify, the Round of 32, unless the South African Football Association [SAFA] can successfully argue for a reduction in the suspension through the formal appeal process.
The FIFA statement read:
The Fifa disciplinary committee has imposed the following sanction on South Africa’s player Themba Zwane, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the Fifa World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa played at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 2026.
Three-match suspension for breach under the Fifa disciplinary code.
The decision is subject to appeal to the Fifa appeal committee.
- Getty Images Sport
Broos hits out at 'severe' FIFA sanction
The decision by FIFA's disciplinary committee to upgrade the standard one-match ban to a three-game suspension has left the South African camp reeling.
Speaking at a press conference, Hugo Broos made no secret of his frustration regarding the severity of the punishment handed to one of his key creative outlets.
“Yes, we will appeal,” Broos told reporters.
“I think it was severe, I don’t think it was a red card. When I see what happened with Lionel Messi on Tuesday, I don’t agree.
"There was not even a VAR [video assistant referee] and you can see the Mexican player blocking Themba.
"He tried to get over him by putting his arm over his shoulder and that’s all he did. He didn’t hit him with the elbow.
"You get a red card for that and a three-match suspension. I am sorry because this is severe.”
- Getty Images
The Messi comparison and double standards
Broos pointed to an incident involving Argentina superstar Lionel Messi during their victory over Algeria to highlight what he perceives as a lack of consistency in officiating.
While Messi avoided sanction for a challenge on Aissa Mandi, Zwane now faces the prospect of missing the remainder of the group stage and a potential round-of-32 tie should South Africa progress.
“I don’t want Messi to get a red card because a player like that has to be on the pitch. We all saw what a wonderful player he is,” Broos explained as he compared the two situations.
“But what is the difference here? I am a bit frustrated because Themba got a three-match suspension.”
Watch Broos press conference