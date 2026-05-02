Hugo Broos reveals the towering truth behind Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup selection blueprint - 'If you need to play at the highest level, you need power, you need physicality'

As South Africa prepares for the grandest stage of them all, Hugo Broos has made it clear that technical ability alone is no longer enough to guard the Bafana Bafana goal.

The Belgian mentor has identified height as a non-negotiable factor for his centre-back pairings, citing the evolving physical demands of the modern game.

Speaking on 947's MSW, Broos elaborated on the shift in his recruitment strategy.



