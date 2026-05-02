Hugo Broos reveals the towering truth behind Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup selection blueprint - 'If you need to play at the highest level, you need power, you need physicality'
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Height is the ultimate benchmark
As South Africa prepares for the grandest stage of them all, Hugo Broos has made it clear that technical ability alone is no longer enough to guard the Bafana Bafana goal.
The Belgian mentor has identified height as a non-negotiable factor for his centre-back pairings, citing the evolving physical demands of the modern game.
Speaking on 947's MSW, Broos elaborated on the shift in his recruitment strategy.
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'You need many more things than only technique'
“If you need to play at the highest level, you need power, you need physicality, you need many more things than only technique, and that is something we looked at in the beginning.
"We had small players; South Africa is not a big race, they are small people. We were looking for guys of 1,85 meters,” Broos explained.
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Learning from the Nigerian physical test
The veteran coach pointed to recent experiences against continental heavyweights as the catalyst for this physical evolution.
Broos noted that coming up against rivals like Nigeria highlighted a significant height deficit that he is determined to bridge before the World Cup begins.
“We played against Nigeria in the qualifiers, and the shortest guy on the pitch was 1,83 meters - the shortest, so in football you need big guys, 20 or 30 years ago the big guys couldn't run, but now they are athletes,” he stated.
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'Football has evolved in the physical side'
"Football has evolved in the physical side. This is something we looked at for the players we searched for, because a central defender has to be a big guy or somebody good with the head or someone talented as [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi, he's not the biggest, but he's a very good talent," Broos concluded.